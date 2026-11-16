Gradiente Infotainment and Omnistar Entertainment & Media Limited launch Dramachaska – A new chapter in India’s vertical Entertainment Industry

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur unveils an ambitious vision of 100+ vertical stories by March 2027, combining digital entertainment, AI-powered multilingual technology and India’s growing Orange Economy.

Marking a significant step towards the next phase of India’s digital entertainment revolution, Gradiente Infotainment Limited, in association with Omnistar Entertainment & Media Limited, officially announced the launch of DramaChaska, a dedicated vertical entertainment application designed to bring engaging, original and mobile-first storytelling experiences to audiences. The launch represents an important milestone in Gradiente Infotainment’s expansion into the film and entertainment industry, with a strategic focus on original content creation, digital distribution, emerging talent and technology-driven entertainment solutions.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman & Managing Director, Gradiente Infotainment Limited, who envisions building a scalable vertical entertainment ecosystem with a target of developing and producing more than 100 vertical stories by March 2027. The launch event also marked the commencement of vertical story production under the DramaChaska banner, beginning with its inaugural story, “Kya Ada Kya Jalwe Tere Paro”.

DRAMACHASKA: A NEW DESTINATION FOR VERTICAL STORYTELLING With audiences increasingly embracing short-format, mobile-first video entertainment, DramaChaska aims to establish itself as a dedicated destination for compelling vertical stories across genres.

The application will bring together original storytelling, professional production capabilities, emerging artists and innovative technology to deliver accessible entertainment experiences to viewers. Initially, the platform intends to offer free viewing subscriptions, allowing audiences to explore its content and experience the platform. Further monetisation opportunities and subscription models are envisaged as the content library and audience base expand.

THE JOURNEY BEGINS WITH “KYA ADA KYA JALWE TERE PARO” The launch of DramaChaska coincided with the commencement of production of its first vertical story, “Kya Ada Kya Jalwe Tere Paro”, marking the beginning of the platform’s original content journey.

The project is directed by Director J Punkaj Nutan, with Rajesh Pavithran as Business Head and RR Venkat Rao heading Production. The story features Avni Acharya in the lead role of Paro, supported by a talented ensemble cast.

Cast and Characters: * Paro – Avni Acharya* Sahil – Sajid Akhtar* Dhananjay – Kailash Vyas* Sumant – Neeraj Mishra

The production marks the first step towards establishing a consistent pipeline of original vertical entertainment stories under the DramaChaska platform, bringing together creative talent, professional production teams and new-age digital storytelling formats. TECHNOLOGY, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MULTILINGUAL ENTERTAINMENT

One of the key highlights of the launch was the interaction with the media by Nikhil Bhatnagar, Technology Head of the DramaChaska App, along with his technology team. Addressing the media, Nikhil Bhatnagar explained how the application is being developed to add practical value to the digital entertainment experience through technology, accessibility and viewer-focused features.

A significant aspect of the platform’s technology roadmap is the integration of AI-supported language capabilities, with the objective of making entertainment more accessible to audiences across different linguistic regions of India. The broader vision is to explore technology-enabled multilingual content experiences, helping original stories connect with audiences beyond traditional language boundaries.

The technology team also highlighted the importance of creating a user-friendly digital ecosystem that supports content discovery, accessibility and the evolving expectations of mobile entertainment consumers. With technology and AI becoming increasingly influential in the entertainment sector, DramaChaska aims to combine creative storytelling with intelligent digital solutions to support its long-term expansion.

BUSINESS STRATEGY: THE FUTURE AND SCOPE OF VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT Speaking to the media, Rajesh Pavithran, Business Head of DramaChaska, highlighted the growing scope and commercial potential of vertical entertainment in the current digital media landscape.

He emphasised that changing viewer habits, smartphone penetration and the increasing demand for convenient, engaging content are creating significant opportunities for vertical storytelling platforms. He also spoke about the platform’s future roadmap, including:

* Expansion into multiple Indian languages.* Development of a diverse original vertical content library.* Opportunities for collaborations with actors, writers, directors and production houses.* Building a wider audience base across different regional markets.* Exploring sustainable monetisation models and revenue opportunities.* Developing a scalable business model for the evolving vertical entertainment industry. He further stated that DramaChaska is being envisioned not merely as a content-viewing application, but as a growing entertainment business ecosystem with opportunities across content creation, production, distribution and monetisation.

DR. VIMAL RAJ MATHUR’S VISION: 100+ VERTICAL STORIES BY MARCH 2027 Under the leadership of Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Gradiente Infotainment Limited is preparing to take a significant step forward in India’s film and entertainment industry.

The group has established an ambitious target of developing and producing more than 100 vertical stories by March 2027, creating a structured and continuous pipeline of original entertainment content. This expansion reflects Gradiente Infotainment’s broader ambition to strengthen its presence across film production, digital entertainment, original intellectual property and emerging content formats.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman & Managing Director, Gradiente Infotainment Limited, said: “India is entering an exciting phase in its entertainment journey. The way audiences consume content is changing rapidly, and vertical entertainment represents an important new opportunity for storytellers, producers and creative entrepreneurs.

With DramaChaska, we are not simply launching an application; we are laying the foundation for a much larger entertainment ecosystem. Our vision is to develop more than 100 vertical stories by March 2027 and create a continuous platform for original storytelling, production opportunities and talent development.

For Gradiente Infotainment Limited, this is also an important addition to our journey in the film and entertainment industry. We aim to expand our creative footprint across films, digital platforms, original content and new-age entertainment formats. We want to provide opportunities to established as well as emerging actors, writers, directors, technicians and production professionals. Our objective is to build an ecosystem where creativity can translate into professional opportunities, original intellectual property and sustainable business growth.

We strongly believe that the future of Indian entertainment will be driven by the combination of powerful storytelling, technology, innovation and regional diversity. DramaChaska is our commitment towards that future.”

CONTRIBUTING TO INDIA’S ORANGE ECONOMY The DramaChaska initiative also draws inspiration from India’s growing Orange Economy – the creative economy, which recognises the economic contribution of creativity, culture, innovation, artistic talent and intellectual property.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s emphasis on strengthening India’s creative industries and unlocking the economic potential of the country’s cultural and creative talent, the initiative seeks to create a meaningful contribution through organised content development and digital entertainment production. By creating opportunities for actors, writers, directors, filmmakers, editors, cinematographers, technicians and other creative professionals, DramaChaska aims to contribute to employment generation, creative entrepreneurship and the development of original Indian entertainment intellectual property.

The larger objective is to create a sustainable ecosystem in which creativity becomes an important driver of economic and professional opportunity. A LARGER ENTERTAINMENT ECOSYSTEM

The launch of DramaChaska represents the beginning of a broader expansion strategy for Gradiente Infotainment Limited and its association with Omnistar Entertainment & Media Limited. With vertical entertainment as a new strategic growth segment, the group aims to build an integrated presence across:

* Feature films and mainstream cinema.* Original vertical entertainment stories.* Digital entertainment applications.* Multilingual content development.* Technology-enabled entertainment solutions.* Original intellectual property and content monetisation. The group believes that the convergence of entertainment, technology and creative entrepreneurship will open new possibilities for the Indian entertainment industry.

With the launch of DramaChaska and the commencement of its first vertical production, “Kya Ada Kya Jalwe Tere Paro”, Gradiente Infotainment Limited is taking its next step towards building a dynamic, scalable and future-ready entertainment ecosystem. The journey of 100+ vertical stories begins here.

ABOUT GRADIENTE INFOTAINMENT LIMITED Gradiente Infotainment Limited is expanding its presence in the entertainment and media industry with a focus on film production, digital entertainment, original content development and emerging storytelling formats. Through initiatives such as DramaChaska, the company aims to create opportunities for creative professionals and develop original entertainment intellectual property for evolving digital audiences.

ABOUT OMNISTAR ENTERTAINMENT & MEDIA LIMITED Omnistar Entertainment & Media Limited is associated with the DramaChaska initiative, supporting the group’s broader vision of developing opportunities in the entertainment, media and digital content ecosystem.

ABOUT DRAMACHASKA DramaChaska is a vertical entertainment application presented by Gradiente Infotainment, in association with Omnistar Entertainment & Media Limited. The platform aims to deliver original short-format vertical stories, explore multilingual entertainment experiences and build a growing library of engaging digital content.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited DramaChaska – Media & Public Relations Team

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