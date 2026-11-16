Bilkis Bano Case: SC suspends life sentences of 2 convicts, grants bail after 17 years in jail

The Supreme Court has granted bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, suspending their life sentences on the ground that they have spent more than 17 years in prison and that one of them suffers from a severe physical disability.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 15:49 IST
Bilkis Bano Case: SC suspends life sentences of 2 convicts, grants bail after 17 years in jail
Supreme court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court has granted bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, suspending their life sentences on the ground that they have spent more than 17 years in prison and that one of them suffers from a severe physical disability. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28 while hearing their appeals challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment upholding their conviction and life sentences.

The two convicts were among the 11 prisoners whose premature release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was set aside by the Supreme Court in January 2024. The bench noted that the appeals raised questions of fact and law requiring adjudication. "The appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap," the apex court observed.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the convicts, submitted that they had spent over 17 years in custody. He also argued that one of them was not named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident. The top court was also informed that one of the convicts was severely handicapped. Opposing the pleas, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre argued that the courts below had duly considered the evidence, particularly in view of the gravity of the offence.

However, taking note of the period of incarceration and the issues raised in the appeals, the bench ordered suspension of their sentences and granted them bail on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. (ANI)

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