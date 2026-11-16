Small Babies, Big Potential: India Walks in Purple

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 16: Every baby comes into this world with immense possibilities. Some arrive earlier than expected. Though small in size, these babies have dreams and potential just like any other child. They deserve every opportunity to grow, develop and lead a healthy life.

With this message, the National Neonatology Forum (NNF), India, organised nationwide awareness activities to mark World Prematurity Day 2026. This year’s theme is “Small Babies, Big Potential: Invest in Their Follow-up Care.” The Newborn Week is being observed from 15 to 21 November, with active participation from NNF state and city branches across the country. This year is especially significant as it marks the 25th Newborn Week celebration. For the first time, under the Presidential Action Plan 2026, walkathons were organised in all states across India on the morning of 15 November. Doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, parents and NICU graduates with their families walked together, wearing purple T-shirts and carrying placards to raise awareness about prematurity. Hospitals also conducted awareness sessions for healthcare staff and parents, demonstrations of Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), breastfeeding and nutrition counselling, and reunions of children who have successfully graduated from NICUs. Hospitals and healthcare teams embraced purple, the colour associated with prematurity awareness, to mark the occasion.

Across the country, the day was marked in creative ways. Kolkata railway station turned purple, with awareness about prematurity reaching people at the station. In Ludhiana, more than 800 participants danced to raise awareness about prematurity and follow-up care. Mumbai held a marathon run, while Delhi held its walkathon in the prestigious Nehru Park with all Executive Board (EB) and Office Bearer (OB) members of NNF India taking part. Globally, approximately one in ten babies is born prematurely. India accounts for nearly 30 lakh preterm births every year, the highest number in the world. Advances in neonatal care have significantly improved the survival of these babies. However, many remain at risk of problems related to vision, hearing, nutrition, physical growth and neurodevelopment. Their care must therefore continue well beyond discharge from the NICU, with regular follow-up and timely intervention.

Dr Lalan K. Bharti, President, NNF India, said: “India has made remarkable progress in giving premature babies a chance at life. However, our responsibility does not end when a baby is discharged from the NICU. These children need regular follow-up, eye and hearing assessments, appropriate nutrition and developmental support. We must ensure that no baby is lost to follow-up or deprived of timely care. Through this initiative, we want doctors, hospitals, parents and the community to work together for a better future for these children. A baby may be born small, but their dreams and potential should never be limited.” NNF India also appeals to parents to prioritise mother’s milk, practise Kangaroo Mother Care as advised by their healthcare team and attend all scheduled follow-up visits. Timely eye screening for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), hearing assessment and monitoring of growth and development are essential.

NNF launches National Newborn Health Day – Ek Din Shishu Ke Naam. Taking care beyond the NICU into the community, NNF India has launched National Newborn Health Day. On the 12th of every month, paediatricians across India are encouraged to offer a free check-up to every baby under one year of age. The NNF Newborn Health Day app guides a structured, age-appropriate evaluation in minutes, with no personal details collected. Paediatricians can install the app at nnf1212.online. This nationwide initiative reflects NNF India’s commitment to ensuring that every premature baby gets not just a chance to survive, but also the opportunity to grow, thrive and fulfil their potential.

SMALL BABIES, BIG POTENTIAL. INVEST IN THEIR FOLLOW-UP CARE. National Coordination Team – World Prematurity Day 2026The nationwide campaign is being coordinated under the able leadership of Dr Lalan K. Bharti (President, NNF India) and Dr Amit Upadhyay (Secretary General, NNF India). The coordination team comprises Dr Somashekhar Nimbalkar (Chairperson), Dr Ravi Sachan (Co-Chairperson), Dr Avneet Kaur (Convenor), Dr Kamal Arora and Dr Vishnu Mohan (Coordinators), Dr Kiran More (Joint Coordinator), and Dr V.C. Manoj (Advisor).

Issued by: National Neonatology Forum (NNF), India (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)