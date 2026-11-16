Rupee touches seven-month high at 93.61 on FPI inflows, lower oil prices: Report

The Indian rupee appreciated to a seven-month high of 93.61 against the US dollar, supported by strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and relatively lower crude oil prices, even as a stronger dollar and expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes pose risks to the domestic currency, according to a Union Bank of India research report. In its weekly foreign exchange outlook dated November 16, the bank said overseas investors purchased more than USD 8.5 billion in Indian equities and approximately USD 1 billion in domestic debt during November as of November 12.

"FPI's continued to be net buyers; there was net inflow of $9.5 Bn. in November as of 12th Nov," the report said. It added that multiple trade agreements gaining momentum in India and moderating energy prices were supporting the rupee.

However, the currency's recovery lost momentum towards the end of the week amid increased dollar demand from importers, rising US Treasury yields and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Brent crude prices also rebounded from around USD 90 per barrel to USD 96 per barrel, while India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a one-year high. The report noted that the US dollar index (DXY) strengthened around 0.7 per cent during the week, reaching a 19-month high, as stronger-than-expected October inflation data reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Markets have fully priced in a December rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, with an 88 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point increase and a 12 per cent probability of a 50-basis-point hike, it said. On the domestic front, India's current account deficit widened to USD 25.8 billion in the first half of FY27, compared with USD 18 billion in the corresponding period last year. Retail inflation also accelerated to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Looking ahead, Union Bank expects the rupee to remain range-bound between 93.30 and 94.70 during the week. "Overall, USD/INR is expected to remain range-bound, with movements largely influenced by geopolitics, crude oil prices, dollar strength, and inflows from FPIs," the report said.

It added that sustained FPI inflows and progress on the India-US trade deal could support the currency, while elevated US Treasury yields and further Fed tightening could exert downward pressure. (ANI)