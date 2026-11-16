Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo will run for the FIFA presidency in ​next March's election with the support of the UEFA member associations ​represented on the executive committee and the FIFA ‌Council, ​European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of the global soccer body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private ‌investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup. "At a meeting held today and chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, the national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council invited Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as ‌a candidate in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support," a UEFA statement said.

Diallo has accepted the ‌invitation to stand and his candidacy is due to be formally ratified by the FFF Executive Committee at its meeting on Tuesday. "Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community," UEFA said.

"They also called for a FIFA that places the development of the game ⁠in every ​region of the world at the ⁠heart of its mission, upholds the highest standards of governance and works in close partnership with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders. "They expressed their full confidence in Philippe Diallo ⁠to provide the leadership needed to achieve this ambition."

UEFA's executive committee met on Monday to find a candidate ahead of Wednesday's deadline, as they look to oust ​Infantino who is seeking a fourth term when the FIFA election takes place in Rabat on March 18, 2027. Diallo has been head of ⁠the FFF since 2023. He was initially appointed interim president in January, 2023, following the resignation of Noel Le Graet, and was elected five months later until the end of 2024.

The ⁠63-year-old, ​who was reelected in December 2024 for a four-year term, joined the FFF in 2021 and became vice-president later that year. In September, the FFF withdrew its support for Infantino's reelection bid, with Diallo saying that "the trust placed in the FIFA president has been broken", adding that France's ⁠decision formed part of a broader movement within UEFA.

"We will need to be ready by then to put forward a candidacy capable of winning ⁠the FIFA presidency," Diallo said at the ⁠time. Earlier in November, Japan Football Association Honorary President Kozo Tashima announced his intention to run for FIFA's top position.

Last month, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega was the first candidate to publicly declare his intention to ‌challenge fellow Swiss Infantino. Candidates ‌require the backing of five national associations to stand in the election.