By Shashwat Singh Former Tata Trusts trustee and senior advocate Darius J. Khambata has hit back at the Vice-Chairmen of the Trusts Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh over their defence of the proposed listing of Tata Sons, accusing them of changing their position on the issue without consulting their fellow trustees and selectively invoking resolutions to question his conduct.

In a strongly worded letter to the duo (dated November 17), seen exclusively by ANI, Khambata has rejected the allegations made by the two vice-chairmen in their November 11 response to his earlier letter, questioning their own adherence to resolutions concerning the reappointment of trustees and alleging that their objections to changes in the composition of the trusts were self-serving. The latest exchange is part of an escalating dispute within the Tata Trusts over the proposed listing of Tata Sons, the interpretation of resolutions passed by the trustees and the events leading to the Tata Sons board’s September 17, 2026 decision concerning its leadership.

Khambata, who had earlier declined to offer himself for reappointment as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), said Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh had still not explained why they changed their position on listing of Sons in April 2026, after supporting the opposition to it in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025. Khambata also rejected the allegation that his position on N. Chandrasekaran's proposed third term as Tata Sons chairman was inconsistent. He said he had supported the reappointment after being impressed by the performance figures presented by Chandrasekaran at a July 2025 meeting of the trustees and had abided by the unanimous resolution thereafter.

“There is no contradiction in my position on Chandra’s third term. The performance figures he presented to us in July 2025 were very impressive and led me to vote for his reappointment and I abided by that resolution throughout,” Khambata said, while maintaining that his November 2 letter was not about N. Chandrasekaran’s performance but the manner in which the Tata Sons board acted on September 17. A major point of disagreement between the trustees concerns the proposed listing of Tata Sons, with Khambata maintaining that the two vice-chairmen had reversed their earlier opposition without explaining their reasons to the other trustees.

In his November 2 letter to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and CEO Siddharth Sharma, Khambata had said he was the first to caution against the potential listing of Tata Sons, describing it as “existential” for the trusts at a May 28, 2025 meeting. He had also said he drafted and proposed the July 28, 2025 resolution opposing listing, which was passed unanimously. Khambata had argued that opposition to listing had to be accompanied by a solution to provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which holds a minority stake in Tata Sons. He maintained that he had consistently supported giving the group an exit through the sale of some or all of its shares.

Responding to this position, Srinivasan and Singh, in their November 11 letter, had argued that listing would not undermine the Tata model or the philanthropic activities of the trusts. They cited listed companies such as Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck and Demant, which are controlled or anchored by foundations or trusts, to argue that listing and philanthropic objectives could coexist. They had also pointed out that Tata Group companies such as TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors had undertaken long-term investments despite being listed.

Rejecting their argument, Khambata now says that the example of Novo Nordisk is misconceived by the duo. “As an aside your example of Novo Nordisk is misconceived: the structure of Novo Nordisk is similar to that of Tata Sons today and is a strong argument against listing!” he wrote.

He further questioned why the two vice-chairmen had repeatedly voted against listing but suddenly changed their position in April 2026. “My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026 (not a betrayal, as you wrongly characterize my allegation),” he said.

Khambata also objected to the two vice-chairmen raising the issue through correspondence and the media instead of initiating a discussion at a meeting of the trustees. “The merits or demerits of listing is a debate that should be had at a Trust meeting not in correspondence. That is precisely the debate you did not initiate – the correct course rather than going to the media,” he said.

The former trustee also challenged Srinivasan and Singh’s allegations that he had failed to object when earlier resolutions of the trusts were allegedly not followed. The dispute concerns an October 17, 2024 resolution which, according to Khambata, morally bound each trustee to vote for the reappointment of the other trustees when their tenures expired.

In their November 11 letter, the vice-chairmen had questioned why Khambata did not object when the resolution was allegedly departed from, particularly in relation to the events surrounding Chandrasekaran’s third term and the subsequent changes in the composition of the trusts. Khambata countered by pointing out that Srinivasan, Singh and Noel Tata had themselves voted against the reappointment of Mehli Mistry.

“That resolution morally bound each Trustee to vote for the re-appointment of the others on expiry of their tenures. That is rich: both of you and Noel did not abide by it by voting against Mehli’s reappointment,” Khambata writes. He said he had questioned the interpretation of the October 17 resolution in his November 10, 2025 letter, which, according to him, was used to justify what he believed was a breach of the resolution.

“And those who breached it, cannot point fingers!” he adds. Khambata also disputes the allegation that he had remained silent when uncertainty developed over Chandrasekaran’s third term as Tata Sons chairman.

He said that within days of media reports about the February 23, 2026 board meeting, he wrote to each of his co-trustees, including Srinivasan and Singh, on March 2, seeking a meeting to discuss the developments and their subsequent comments to the media. “No Trustee responded. Was I to hold a meeting by myself?” he asked.

Khambata also strongly rejected the allegation by the two vice-chairmen that he had strategised to temporarily remove Srinivasan as a trustee to facilitate changes in the composition of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November 2025. The November 11 letter had alleged that Khambata had strategised to temporarily oust Srinivasan to induct two new trustees, thereby altering the balance of the trust.

Rejecting the charge, Khambata said Srinivasan’s failure to secure reappointment in October 2025 was the result of Mehli Mistry’s approval being conditional on Srinivasan honouring the October 17, 2024 resolution. He maintained that he had no involvement in the contents of Mistry’s letter.

Khambata further pointed out that at the November 11, 2025 meeting, where he proposed Neville Tata as a trustee, Singh had proposed Bhaskar Bhatt. Both proposals, he said, were supported unanimously. “Indeed not. Both appointments were unanimous and meant to bring, in Vijay’s words, ‘a blend of youth and experience’,” he wrote, rejecting the suggestion that the appointments were part of a strategy to take advantage of Srinivasan’s absence.

He also said he had voted in favour of Srinivasan’s reappointment both in October 2025 and on November 11, 2025, arguing that his votes could otherwise have blocked the latter’s reappointment. “Had I been acting as part of any strategy, I would not have voted to reappoint Venu both in October 2025 and on 11 November 2025, when my one vote could have easily blocked his reappointment,” he said.

Khambata further accused the two vice-chairmen of selectively objecting to changes in the composition of the trusts. “Your objection to alteration in the constitution of the Trusts (which you, Vijay proposed in one case and supported in another) is self serving,” he wrote.

He questioned why they had no similar objection to the non-reappointment of Mistry and the departure of Pramit and himself, all of whom, he said, had been selected by the late Ratan Tata. Dispute over Chandrasekaran’s third term and September 17 board decision

The latest letter also revisits the disagreement over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons. The trustees of SDTT and SRTT had unanimously recommended his reappointment for another five years through a resolution dated July 28, 2025. Khambata said he supported the resolution because of Chandrasekaran’s performance and had abided by it.

However, he pointed out that after Chandrasekaran announced on August 12, 2026, that he did not wish to seek reappointment, all the trustees, including Srinivasan and Singh, agreed at their August 13 meeting to respect his wishes and begin constituting a selection committee to identify a new chairman. Khambata questioned whether Srinivasan, as a Tata Trusts nominee director, had brought the August 13 resolution to the attention of Tata Sons’ Nomination and Remuneration Committee when it decided on September 3 to ask Chandrasekaran to continue.

“Your ‘complete’ sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts,” he said. The vice-chairmen, in their November 11 response, had argued that the July 28, 2025 resolution had never been reversed and that Khambata had remained passive for seven months while uncertainty over the leadership of Tata Sons continued.

They had also questioned his decision to propose a new trustee in November 2025, alleging that it altered the balance of the trust without unanimous consent. Khambata, however, maintained that his November 2 letter was specifically about the manner in which the Tata Sons board acted on September 17, rather than Chandrasekaran’s performance or his suitability for another term.

Khambata also rejected the vice-chairmen’s suggestion that his opposition to listing was essentially an attempt to preserve the present leadership’s control over Tata Sons. He said the control exercised by Tata Trusts over Tata Sons was central to the Tata model and was part of the fiduciary responsibility of trustees to protect the trusts’ principal asset, their shareholding in Tata Sons.

“My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026,” he reiterated. He further rejected the suggestion that such control could threaten the tax-exempt status of the charitable trusts.

“It is control of Tata Sons by the Tata Trusts that is of the essence of the Tata Model; that is not an end in itself but is a discharge of the fiduciary duty each Trustee owes to protect the main asset of the Trusts viz. its shareholding in Tata Sons,” he said. He also disputed the vice-chairmen’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s 2021 judgment in Tata v Mistry, asking them to refer to paragraphs 217-219, 223-224 and 228-229 of the judgment.

Khambata said his defence of the Tata model should not be construed as support for control by the present leadership of the trusts, reiterating that all trustees had equal responsibilities. Towards the end of the letter, Khambata said he was being subjected to a personal attack because he had questioned the events of September 17.

“It is apparent that because I called out 17th September, I am now subjected to a personal attack. My conscience is clear and my cause is unaffected by any personal interest. I will not respond in kind,” he wrote. He nevertheless welcomed the vice-chairmen’s stated desire for a resolution of the dispute, saying he had himself attempted to initiate a dialogue before August 2026.

“It is my fervent desire that these disputes of personality and approach be resolved and I would think your role as Vice – Chairmen is better served to bring about such resolution in the larger interests of Tata Sons, Tata Trusts, the past and present employees of the Tata Group and indeed of our nation,” he said. (ANI)