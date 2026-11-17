FIFA president Gianni Infantino appears firmly on course to secure another four-year term despite widespread criticism of his leadership, but potential challengers have emerged ahead ​of the world soccer governing body's 2027 election.

WHO HAS DECLARED FOR THE FIFA PRESIDENCY SO FAR? HOW DOES THE FIFA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WORK?

Candidates need at least five member associations to nominate them for the election and they should have played an active role in football for two of the last five years as a player or official within FIFA, a confederation or a national association. All 211 FIFA member associations are entitled to one vote each, regardless of the country's size ‌or football pedigree. For example, world champions Spain have the same voting power as San Marino, who are ranked last in the FIFA rankings.

If there are two or fewer candidates, a simple majority (more than 50%) of the valid votes cast ‌is enough to get elected. If there are more than two candidates, two thirds of the votes of the member associations present and eligible to vote are necessary in the first ballot. From the second ballot, whoever obtains the lowest number of votes is eliminated until only two candidates remain.

WHAT IS THE DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS AND THE TIMETABLE? Nominations for the FIFA presidential election close on Wednesday, four months before the Congress. The vote will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18.

FIFA's general secretariat must notify member associations of the proposed candidates for president at least one month before the Congress. WHY IS INFANTINO ⁠FACING OPPOSITION?

Infantino came ​under heavy criticism over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a plan that ⁠would have brought private investment into a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. Critics argued not only about the substance of the proposal but also focused on the lack of consultation and transparency surrounding how it was presented to FIFA members.

The criticism escalated to ⁠the point where senior football officials called for Infantino to resign while confederations also united to take a stand against the president, who ultimately abandoned the proposal. HOW DOES INFANTINO STILL HAVE SUPPORT?

After abandoning the FFE proposal amid European soccer body UEFA's call to boycott FIFA events, Infantino apologised to ​the FIFA Council for the way it had been handled. Although UEFA -- one of three confederations that had asked him to resign -- was not swayed by his apology, it helped repair relations with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

AFC chief Sheikh ⁠Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had publicly opposed the proposal and accused Infantino of a "fundamental breach of trust" when it was announced, but a swift U-turn followed as he endorsed the president. Meanwhile, South America's CONMEBOL had not joined calls for Infantino's resignation, while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) remained firmly supportive of him.

Infantino's promise of ⁠allocating $25 ​million to each association also appears to have helped repair damaged relationships. CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, had initially joined UEFA and the AFC in criticising Infantino. But its members are now divided, with Mexico and several Caribbean nations backing the incumbent.

DO THE OTHER CANDIDATES STAND A CHANCE? Among the challengers, Tashima is one of the most experienced and has said he wants to improve FIFA's governance, restore institutional accountability and address what he sees as an excessive concentration of power.

The Japanese ⁠administrator understands FIFA from the inside, knows how the organisation operates and has one simple message: "I'll keep what's good and change what's bad." Frenchman Diallo has emerged as a late contender for the FIFA presidency, with backing from UEFA's member associations ⁠represented on its executive committee and the FIFA Council.

Diallo, who has led ⁠the FFF since 2023, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Infantino. UEFA, however, did not claim the support of all 55 member associations, leaving the scale of his backing unclear ahead of the race. Vega's candidacy is grounded in football experience, business exposure and a decade of international networking, with the Swiss saying he has visited more than 140 countries seeking ‌support.

He is not acting on a whim either, ‌having previously sought elected office. But three unsuccessful attempts raise questions about whether he can ever convert his ambitions into sufficient institutional ​backing.