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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 MUMBAI, India - Britain's Prince William ‌and ​Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for a three-day India visit (To Nov. 18)

MUSCAT - Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Oman (Final day) NEW DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi on a four day visit to India (To Nov. 19)

KUALA LUMPUR - French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake an official visit to Malaysia (Final day) ACCRA - Ghana hosts a two-day investment summit, with speakers including President Mahama, Finance Minister Forson and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, ‌whose fireside chat is titled "Beyond the African Union’s Agenda 2063 Aspirations: What It Takes to Build Business Prosperity in Africa." (Final day)

ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20) LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (Final day)

HANOI - Chilean President José Antonio Kast and First Lady María Pia Adriasola Barroilhet will pay an official visit to Vietnam - (Final day) MANILA - At the invitation of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Manila, Philippines (Final day)

MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to ‌19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) SAN SALVADOR - Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime will visit El Salvador to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops deployed in Haiti (Final day)

SINGAPORE - Princess Aiko of Japan will make a five-day visit to Singapore at ‌the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (To Nov. 21) MANILA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in the ASEAN Summit

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a news conference following the conclusion of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila BRUSSELS - The United Kingdom and Germany convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, bringing together allies to coordinate support for Ukraine

FRANKFURT - European financial leaders convene for an annual conference in Frankfurt MANILA - ASEAN and Indian leaders meet in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled

MANILA - Leaders attend the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SHENZHEN, China (Mainland) - Leaders arrive in China to attend the APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen

BERLIN - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Germany and is ⁠expected to comment ​on his recent direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end ⁠the war in Ukraine, with a presser alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - 0945 GMT MANILA - ASEAN and Japanese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-Japan Summit

MANILA - ASEAN leaders meet counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea for the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

BERN - State Visit by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Switzerland - 1400 GMT GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and ​Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd ⁠Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BERLIN - German President Steinmeier meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 0900 ⁠GMT BERLIN - German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 1300 GMT

HANOI - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (To Nov. 21) BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23)

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which ⁠began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral ⁠Sanctions LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on ⁠output policy

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra ‌Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian ‌Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on ​the event.

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