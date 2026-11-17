Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ San Francisco [US], November 17: Ctruh, the Bengaluru-based deep-tech company building the infrastructure layer for the spatial internet, today launched Verse Engine by Ctruh, a patented, browser-native 3D streaming engine that turns any 3D environment, however large, into a single link that opens on any screen. To prove it, Ctruh streamed Lyon, a real city in France, built from 10.3 billion unique triangles in a single 556 GB file, straight into Google Chrome on a laptop. Viewers can fly over the whole city and walk down to street level without downloading the file, installing software or owning a high-end workstation.

The launch marks a new chapter for the company. Ctruh has incorporated its US entity, Ctruh Inc., has begun operations from San Francisco and is now expanding across the United States. The company is currently raising its Pre-Series A round to accelerate that growth. AI tools, scanners, CAD software and game engines now produce more 3D than ever. Getting that 3D in front of people is still broken. Browser viewers run out of memory at a few tens of millions of triangles, so large scenes are cut down until they lose their detail.

City-scale platforms depend on pre-tiled datasets. Cloud-streaming services rent a remote GPU for every viewer, which makes each view expensive and limits how many people can watch at once. Verse Engine takes a different route. It streams only what the viewer can see, at the detail the screen can show. In the Lyon demonstration, just 0.03 to 0.05 percent of the 556 GB file is needed to draw the full city overview. The rest arrives as the viewer moves. Rendering happens on the viewer's own device, so the server GPU cost per view is close to zero, whether ten people open the link or ten million.

Ctruh benchmarked the Lyon scene against CesiumJS and Google 3D Tiles, two of the most widely used city-scale 3D platforms, on the same laptop (Apple M5 Pro, Chrome, CDN delivery) on 4 to 5 November 2026: * 11x more detail on screen: Verse Engine drew about 5.9 million triangles in the city overview, against 0.52 million in the tested CesiumJS setup.

* Faster to street level: full street-level detail loaded in about 8.5 seconds, against 11 to 26 seconds for CesiumJS and 13.7 seconds for Google 3D Tiles. * Quick first picture: the city appeared within 2 to 8 seconds across Ctruh's test laptops.

* Smooth on consumer hardware: on a Windows laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 5060, Lyon ran at about 45 to 60 frames per second. Verse Engine is the result of more than 3.9 years of research and development in Bengaluru and is backed by 12 patents granted and filed. It is written in Rust and compiled to WebAssembly, uses WebGPU where available and falls back to WebGL2 everywhere else. Its core includes virtualized geometry streaming, safe paged memory, GPU feed control, adaptive rendering, and streamed textures and materials.

Beyond city scale, the same engine delivers: * Load times under 2.5 seconds on a mid-tier phone, with about 1 MB downloaded before the first picture appears

* 120 frames per second, held for 24 hours straight in endurance testing * Near-identical colour between phone and desktop (colour difference of ΔE 0.3, below what the human eye can detect)

* Uploads in more than 20 formats, including glTF/GLB, FBX, OBJ, USD/USDZ and IFC/BIM, of up to 2 GB straight from the browser Verse Engine is built for architects and interior designers, real estate developers, construction and manufacturing firms, automotive and product brands, digital-twin teams, game studios and 3D artists. Its Instant Home feature turns a 2D floor plan into a furnished, walkable 3D home in about one minute, which buyers can restyle with a simple text request.

It also fits into the tools creators already use: * One-click publishing from Blender, Unity and Unreal Engine on Mac and Windows, with Substance 3D Painter integration in beta

* REST API and SDK for developers to upload assets, publish experiences, create private links and read analytics * Website embeds through a simple viewer tag, with integrations for Shopify, Webflow and WordPress

* An early-access MCP server that lets AI assistants upload 3D files and return published links Speaking about the launch, Vinay Agastya, Founder and CEO of Ctruh, said: "The world has spent billions learning how to make 3D, and almost nothing on how to deliver it. Sharing a large 3D world has always meant cutting it down, asking people to install an app, or renting expensive GPUs in the cloud. We refused to accept that. Today we are streaming a real city with 10.3 billion triangles from one file into a browser tab. If a city can open from one link, so can a home, a factory, a car or a game world. Our mission is to make 3D as easy to publish and share as a web page, and Verse Engine is how we get there."

With Verse Engine live, Ctruh is taking its technology to the world's largest market for 3D and spatial computing. The company has incorporated its US entity, Ctruh Inc., and started operations from San Francisco, where Vinay Agastya is now based. The US team will work with game studios, AEC and real estate firms, product brands and enterprise innovation teams, and build partnerships across the 3D, AI and graphics ecosystem. The United States is home to the world's biggest game studios, architecture and construction firms, real estate markets, e-commerce brands and enterprise innovation teams, the very people who create the most 3D and struggle most to share it. Ctruh is currently expanding in the US, building its customer, partner and developer base there, with San Francisco as its base for sales, partnerships and developer relations.

To power this next phase, Ctruh is currently raising its Pre-Series A round. The capital will expand engineering and R&D in Bengaluru, build go-to-market and customer teams across the US, and speed up work on AI-to-3D creation and real-time streaming. "India built Verse Engine, and now the world gets to use it," said Vinay Agastya. "Starting operations in the US puts us next to the studios, developers and enterprises that are shaping how 3D is made and shared. The US is where 3D is made at the greatest scale, and where the need to deliver it is the most urgent. Our Pre-Series A will help us grow faster in the US, while keeping our core engineering in Bengaluru."

Verse Engine by Ctruh is available from November 16 at verse.ctruh.com. Creators can start on a free plan, every new account gets a 14-day Pro trial, and paid plans start at USD 79 per month, with team and enterprise options. Viewers never pay and never need to sign up to open a link. (ANI)