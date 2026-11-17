The members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ​may be feuding over tariffs and supply chain snags, but they ​are likely to look past differences and agree joint ‌aims ​at their summit in China this week, a senior APEC official told Reuters on Tuesday.

From finding ways to boost economic productivity through the safe use of artificial intelligence to streamlining convoluted customs processing — still a ‌mostly paper-based business — by digitising systems, the APEC member states have a strong track record of pushing countries to look at the bigger picture of international trade, said Carlos Kuriyama, director of the organisation's policy support secretariat. Constituting more than 60% of global gross domestic product, the group joins Pacific Rim economies from ‌Asia, Oceania and North and South America, including the rival economic superpowers the United States and China.

It can be an awkward mix, with ‌Washington and Beijing in an uneasy trade truce, allies of Ukraine seeking to squeeze the Russian economy, China looking to frustrate Japan's access to rare earths, Canada pulling away from the US, and almost every economy anxious about being flooded with cheap Chinese goods. But from setting the wheels in motion for a sweeping trans-Pacific trade deal that many negotiators now ⁠call the "gold ​standard", to pushing the World Trade ⁠Organization to raise environmental standards, the members somehow make it work, Kuriyama said.

"We have 21 economies. Despite the tensions and concerns, they are all on speaking terms, and that opens ⁠up the possibility to use diplomacy to resolve issues," added the former Peruvian trade negotiator, who has worked within the APEC framework since Lima joined in 1998. US President ​Donald Trump is expected to fly into the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen on Wednesday after Washington announced fresh curbs on China's ⁠access to advanced AI.

But Kuriyama said he did not expect efforts to finalise a joint statement to be derailed by new tensions between Washington and Beijing, which stem from US allegations ⁠that Nvidia ​co-founder Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy. "I see the American delegation working closely with other delegations to make sure we have a common collective statement," he said. More broadly, he added, all 21 APEC members have raised concerns about unnecessary trade restrictions and agree ⁠on the need to ensure trade is "not only open, but also fair."

Kuriyama said APEC members have already been discussing the safe and responsible use of ⁠artificial intelligence, including how AI can ⁠support economic growth, employment and broader development, though no joint statement has yet been finalised. "All the delegations are working around the clock, and hopefully on Thursday we will be able to share good news," said Kuriyama. "They are ‌working very hard to ‌make sure that we can have a common language."