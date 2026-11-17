US retail and food services sales growth slowed to 0.2 per cent in October 2026 from 0.8 per cent in September, with total sales reaching USD 748.2 billion, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The latest data showed that retail sales increased by 6.8 per cent compared with October 2025, despite the moderation in month-on-month growth.

"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2026, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $748.2 billion, up 0.2 percent (±0.4 percent)* from the previous month, and up 6.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from October 2025," the Census Bureau stated. The report also revised September's total retail and food services sales to USD 746.6 billion, while keeping the month-on-month growth rate unchanged at 0.8 per cent.

The data further highlighted that total sales during the August–October 2026 period increased by 6.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. "Total sales for the August 2026 through October 2026 period were up 6.4 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago," the report noted.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent in October, compared with a 1.1 per cent rise in September. Meanwhile, sales excluding both motor vehicles and gasoline stations increased by 0.5 per cent, matching the growth recorded in the previous month.

The report showed that motor vehicle and parts dealers recorded a 1.6 per cent decline in sales during October, following a 0.2 per cent contraction in September. Furniture and home furnishings stores also witnessed a decline of 2.3 per cent, while clothing and clothing accessories stores reported a 0.7 per cent fall in sales.

In contrast, miscellaneous store retailers recorded a 4.7 per cent increase in sales, while health and personal care stores and gasoline stations registered growth of 1.5 per cent each. Nonstore retailers, which include online and other non-physical retail businesses, recorded a 1.2 per cent increase in October, with sales rising 11.8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Food services and drinking places reported a 0.2 per cent increase in sales during October, compared with a 0.9 per cent rise in September. The Census Bureau clarified that the estimates were adjusted for seasonal variations and holiday and trading-day differences but not for changes in prices.

It also cautioned that the 90 per cent confidence interval for October's 0.2 per cent monthly increase included zero, indicating insufficient statistical evidence to conclude that the actual change was different from zero. According to the release, the advance estimates are based on a sample of approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms, representing a broader universe of more than three million businesses. (ANI)