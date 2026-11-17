Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit the Italian Republic from November 17 to 18 to expand bilateral trade, promote investment, and deepen industrial and technological cooperation between the two nations. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani during the two-day trip.

The ministers will also co-chair the 23rd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Rome on November 18. As the principal institutional mechanism guiding commercial relations, the JCEC session will review bilateral trade progress and address measures to diversify the trade basket. Talks will span automobiles and auto components, industrial machinery, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, renewable energy, aerospace and space, startups, and connectivity.

This follows the 22nd JCEC session held in Brescia in June 2025, which established Joint Working Groups on automobiles and space while prioritizing Industry 4.0 and sustainable mobility. Italy ranks as India's fourth-largest trading partner within the European Union. Data from the Ministry showed that Indian exports to Italy rose by 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion during the April-August 2026 period compared to the previous year.

India primarily ships iron, steel, metal products, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals, and textiles to Italy, while importing machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals, and metal products. Alongside government discussions, Goyal and Tajani will address the Plenary Session of the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome on November 18. A delegation of roughly 80 Indian business leaders and startups will participate in business-to-business meetings and interactive sessions with Italian promotion agencies, including the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), SACE, and SIMEST.

The forum will also host a dedicated session for startups and innovators, connecting India's ecosystem, which comprises over 2.61 lakh recognized startups as of October 31, 2026, with Italian investors and research institutions. On November 19, the Indian business delegation will conduct industrial visits across Italy. Separately, Goyal will also meet chief executive officers of Italian firms in heavy engineering, aviation services, and clean energy to discuss investment opportunities in India.

Both nations aim to raise annual bilateral trade to EUR 20 billion by 2029 under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. Bilateral relations were elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy on May 19 and 20, 2026. The conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in January 2026 further shapes commercial prospects across manufacturing, clean energy, and emerging technologies. (ANI)