Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has warned Australia against overlooking threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to political dissidents overseas, saying Beijing's expanding influence could eventually threaten Australia's economic and democratic interests. According to a report by The Epoch Times (TET), Hui, who currently resides in Adelaide after going into exile from Hong Kong, made the remarks following the 10-year prison sentence handed down to pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on November 5 by Hong Kong authorities.

Hui warned that the CCP seeks to extend its control beyond China's borders, adding that countries across the Indo-Pacific, including Australia, could eventually face similar pressure. Wong, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under Hong Kong's National Security Law (NSL). He has been imprisoned since November 2020 and is expected to remain behind bars until late 2036, when he will be 40.

Hui argued that Australia's failure to respond firmly could expose the country to economic pressure and ideological interference, potentially influencing public opinion, government decisions and elections. He warned that a soft approach towards Beijing could have long-term consequences for Australia's sovereignty and interests. His concerns come amid renewed efforts by Australia's Department of Home Affairs to counter foreign interference. On September 8, the Australian Senate launched an inquiry into transnational repression, focusing on the targeting and intimidation of diaspora communities.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge highlighted reports of foreign officials filming protests, families overseas being questioned over relatives' social media posts and fake online accounts being used to harass community leaders. Australia has also joined nine other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, in a joint statement issued on November 6 condemning Wong's imprisonment. The statement called for an immediate end to prosecutions under the NSL and urged Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to uphold international commitments and the rights guaranteed under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

However, Hong Kong authorities rejected the criticism, maintaining that Wong had pleaded guilty and was sentenced through independent judicial proceedings. They accused foreign governments of interfering in the territory's internal affairs. While acknowledging Australia's diplomatic response, Hui argued that statements alone were insufficient. He urged Canberra to consider imposing sanctions on Hong Kong and Beijing officials whom he accused of imprisoning political dissenters.

He also cautioned Australia against allowing its economic relationship with China to overshadow human rights concerns, warning that continued business-as-usual engagement could eventually undermine the country's economic and ideological interests. Hui stressed that Australia must recognise the wider implications of Beijing's actions and respond before the consequences become difficult to reverse. (ANI)