The US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has released a new investigation alleging that China is using both legal and illegal methods, including sophisticated smuggling networks and industrial-scale fraud, to acquire advanced semiconductor technologies and strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. According to the committee's report, titled "Buy What It Can, Steal What It Must: China's Campaign to Acquire Frontier AI Capabilities," Beijing is seeking control over the entire artificial intelligence technology ecosystem to strengthen its military capabilities, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and secure technologies considered critical to future economic and military power.

"Artificial intelligence sits at the centre of U.S.-China competition, and both governments treat leadership in AI as a national security priority," the investigation stated. The report further alleged that Beijing's ambition extends beyond developing competitive AI applications, with the Chinese government pursuing technological independence across the entire AI supply chain under state control.

"Beijing wants control of the full AI stack, not just competitive applications," the investigation stated, adding that such autonomy would help China strengthen its military, withstand foreign pressure and maintain control over strategically important technologies. During its investigation, the committee identified four major ways through which China is seeking to expand its access to advanced semiconductor and AI technologies.

It found that China remains the world's largest market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment despite existing restrictions, while also legally procuring substantial quantities of advanced AI chips. The investigation further alleged that sophisticated smuggling networks are being used to obtain restricted AI chips and that American AI developers are facing industrial-scale fraud aimed at extracting their most advanced technological capabilities. The committee maintained that the United States and its allies continue to control critical technological supply-chain chokepoints that could determine China's future AI capabilities.

To address these concerns, the investigation outlined several legislative recommendations aimed at strengthening export controls and limiting Beijing's access to advanced American technology. Among its proposals, the committee called for the passage of the MATCH Act (H.R. 8170), which would require the US State Department and Commerce Department to first coordinate aligned export restrictions with allies before independently closing remaining loopholes through foreign direct product rules, minimum US-content thresholds or end-use controls.

It also recommended passing the AI OVERWATCH Act (H.R. 6875), which would require export licences for advanced AI chips destined for countries of concern, replacing the existing review process with affirmative government oversight of significant transactions. Another proposal, the SCALE Act, seeks to establish export limits based on China's domestic semiconductor production capacity, preventing the country from importing advanced American AI chips when it lacks an alternative capable of meeting demand at scale.

Additionally, the committee recommended the passage of the Remote Access Security Act (H.R. 2683), which would grant the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) authority to regulate cloud access in a manner similar to physical technology exports. The report argued that strengthening these measures would help close existing gaps in technology restrictions and protect critical American AI and semiconductor capabilities amid intensifying technological competition between Washington and Beijing. (ANI)