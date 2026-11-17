Small businesses, entrepreneurs and food producers across Africa stand to benefit from more than $500 million in new IFC projects announced at the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026, with support directed toward business growth, trade and stronger financial markets. The 14 projects combine financing and advisory support to help businesses expand, increase productive investment and create jobs in sectors with strong growth potential. IFC is working through African financial institutions and businesses to bring more domestic and international capital into investments that give companies the resources to reach customers, build capacity and hire workers.

Co-hosted by IFC and Jeune Afrique Media Group on November 3–4, AFIS brought together more than 1,250 financial leaders, policymakers, regulators and investors to discuss how Africa can attract investment and turn it into business opportunities. The sixth edition marked the summit's first gathering in a Lusophone country, bringing its discussions on finance and growth to a Portuguese-speaking African setting. Its theme, "Making Capital Count: Unlocking Growth Through African Finance," focused attention on mobilizing capital and building partnerships that support the continent's economic growth.

The announcements come as the World Bank Group expands private capital mobilization across Africa, with the amount more than doubling from about $9 billion to $22 billion in fiscal year 2026. IFC's support for African financial institutions reached $10.5 billion in the same fiscal year, up from about $100 million two decades earlier, reflecting the growing scale of its work with the continent's financial sector. IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop described Africa as a place to invest, explaining that backing entrepreneurs, strengthening financial institutions and mobilizing private investment at scale help African businesses grow, compete and create jobs.

More capital to help African businesses trade and grow

Stronger financial institutions and deeper capital markets are central to the projects, giving businesses greater access to longer-term financing and connecting them with investment opportunities and cross-border trade. IFC's equity investment in Access Bank will expand trade finance and strengthen connections between African businesses and international markets, supporting companies that depend on buying and selling across borders. The project is expected to increase the bank's annual trade-finance volume nearly sixfold, from $5.4 million in 2024 to $31.6 million by 2029, expanding the financing available to support those commercial activities.

Financing that gives smaller businesses room to expand

IFC is increasing support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by helping financial institutions deploy capital, share lending risks and attract additional investment, giving more entrepreneurs access to financing for expansion and job creation. In Nigeria, IFC signed a package with the Bank of Industry that includes a $50 million loan, a $50 million bond investment and a $78 million risk-sharing facility. The package will increase financing for smaller businesses, including women-owned enterprises, and is expected to help the bank expand its MSME portfolio to $1.27 billion by 2030.

Investment in food production and stronger supply chains

IFC's agriculture support combines direct investment with financial-sector solutions to help farmers and agribusinesses improve productivity, strengthen domestic food supplies and build supply chains that can better withstand disruptions. In Angola, a $40 million financing package for Carrinho SA will strengthen the processing, storage and distribution of essential food products, with greater production capacity expected to support regional food security, local economic activity and new jobs. Stronger purchasing relationships with suppliers, including smallholder farmers, extend the project's potential benefits across the food chain, supporting the wider focus of the 14 projects and the World Bank Group on productive investment, business growth and job creation.