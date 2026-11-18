VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Building a successful sporting property requires more than organising competitions. It requires vision, commercial understanding, international relationships & the ability to create an ecosystem that athletes, broadcasters, sponsors & audiences want to be part of.

For Indian sports entrepreneur and boxing promoter Devraj Das, that vision has been the driving force behind his journey in professional boxing, a journey that began in 2019 & has evolved into the creation of the Global Boxing Series (GBS), an ambitious international boxing platform connecting India with the wider Asian sporting landscape. At a time when professional boxing in India was struggling to find consistent commercial opportunities, mainstream visibility & organised promotional structure, Das recognised an opportunity to build something different. His objective was straightforward but ambitious, to give Indian professional boxing an identity, create opportunities for homegrown fighters & develop a sporting property capable of attracting international participation, commercial partnerships and mainstream entertainment audiences.

Today, Global Boxing Series represents the culmination of that vision, the vision: Building India's International Boxing Property Through Marine Pro Boxing Promotions, Devraj Das began promoting professional boxing events in 2019, working towards creating opportunities for Indian athletes transitioning from amateur and national-level competition into the professional circuit.

Over the years, his promotional initiatives have contributed to opportunities for hundreds of boxers, helping athletes access professional fight nights, competitive exposure and a platform to pursue careers in the sport. However, Das believed that the next step required something much larger than individual fight events. So in 2024, he introduced Global Boxing Series in Mumbai - a professionally packaged boxing property designed to combine international standard fight nights, competitive professional boxing, entertainment, celebrity engagement and modern sports broadcasting. The concept was to create an Indian-origin boxing brand with an international outlook, one that could attract fighters from different countries while providing Indian athletes with better financial opportunities to compete on a larger stage.

Bringing Boxing to a New Generation One of the defining characteristics of Devraj Das's promotional philosophy has been his understanding that modern sports properties need to evolve with their audiences and Global Boxing Series introduced an entertainment-driven approach to professional boxing, combining traditional competitive matchups with influencer boxing, celebrity appearances and digitally accessible fight nights.

Its Mumbai debut received broadcast exposure through Disney+ Hotstar, now Jio Hotstar, bringing the series to a mainstream streaming audience, this represented an important step towards introducing professional boxing to viewers who may not traditionally follow the sport. The series has also featured exciting matchups involving emerging Indian professionals & international competitors, alongside crossover sporting personalities. The inclusion of influencer boxing further demonstrated its willingness to experiment with new formats and audience engagement. For Das, the larger objective is to make professional boxing commercially attractive without compromising its sporting identity.

From Mumbai to Bangkok: An International Ambition The expansion of Global Boxing Series into Bangkok, Thailand marked a defining chapter in its development. Its international edition at World Siam Stadium brought together fighters representing more than 14 countries featuring international matchups & championship level contests. The event was distributed globally through TrillerTV extending the series' reach beyond its Indian audience.

The move into Thailand was particularly significant, demonstrating the ambition to take an Indian-created sporting property into international markets rather than restricting its operations to domestic events. For Das, international expansion is an important part of the long-term strategy, connecting Indian boxing with established international fighting communities and building a platform where athletes from different countries can compete under one promotional identity.

A Defining 2026: IBA, International Fighters & Mainstream Recognition The 2026 Global Boxing Series event in Navi Mumbai marked another significant milestone as it brought together an international fight card, featuring eight professional bouts and a headline contest between Britain's Callum Dan and India's Suresh Pasham. It also featured a professional debut for Indian celebrated Muay Thai fighter Ashish Sethi, alongside women's professional boxing contests.

The occasion attracted considerable attention with legendary Indian boxer & six-time World champion MC Mary Kom attending as Guest of Honour. Bollywood personalities Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu along with members of the Netflix India team were also among the notable guests. The association with the International Boxing Association (IBA) added another important dimension to the series, strengthening its international sporting positioning.

For Devraj Das, who is a Committee Member on the IBA panel, the relationship with IBA reflects a broader ambition to contribute to the development of professional boxing beyond the boundaries of individual promotional events. His association with the organisation also represents an important extension of his work in India's professional boxing ecosystem as Mr Das has worked closely with the IBA President Umar Kremlev & Secretary General - CEO Mr Chris Roberts OBE. More Than a Boxing Promoter: An Emerging Sports Business Entrepreneur

What distinguishes Das's approach is the effort to build Global Boxing Series as a long-term commercial and sporting platform. His vision extends across several interconnected areas: Athlete development: Creating professional opportunities for Indian boxers and helping them access international competition.

International expansion: Establishing India as an important destination within the series' calendar followed with Asia. Broadcast and digital distribution: Taking boxing to mainstream audiences through major streaming platforms.

Sports entertainment: Bringing together professional athletes, celebrities, influencers and mainstream audiences. This integrated approach reflects a wider shift in the global sports industry, where successful sporting properties increasingly combine competition, entertainment, media distribution and commercial partnerships. Das is attempting to bring that model into India's professional boxing landscape.

For Das, the challenge is not simply to organise bigger events, it is to build a sustainable ecosystem in which professional boxers have more opportunities & can support themselves financially, promoters have a structured platform & boxing becomes a commercially viable sporting entertainment property. “When I entered professional boxing promotion in 2019, I saw enormous potential in Indian fighters, but I also saw the gaps in the ecosystem. We needed better platforms, stronger commercial backing, international exposure & a more compelling presentation of the sport. I founded Global Boxing Series because I wanted to build something that could represent India internationally. Taking the series from Mumbai to Bangkok & developing relationships within the international boxing community has been an important part of that journey. I believe India has the potential to become one of the major markets for professional boxing in Asia. Our ambition is to build a property that international fighters, broadcasters, sponsors & fans recognise - a platform that can grow well beyond its origins.” - Devraj Das.

As India continues to expand its presence in the global sports business landscape, the emergence of professionally managed international sporting properties could play an important role in shaping the country's next generation of sports entrepreneurs. For Devraj Das, Global Boxing Series is more than a sporting venture. It is an attempt to build an international boxing brand from India & establish a lasting place for Indian professional boxing on the Asian and global sporting map.

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