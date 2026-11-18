By Amrit Prakash The Board of Directors of SpiceJet on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to strengthen the airline's financial position, rebuild operational capacity and drive its revival, even as the carrier continues to face operational challenges and growing passenger inconvenience.

The Board approved the proposal to raise funds through one or more routes, including equity and other permitted instruments. It also approved an increase in the company's authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The Board was also apprised of investment discussions with potential new investors and directed the management to expedite efforts to conclude them.

The approval comes at a challenging time for SpiceJet, which has been grappling with sustained financial losses, a shortage of capital and operational difficulties. Geopolitical disruptions, airspace restrictions and a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have further added to the airline's financial burden. However, the airline's financial and operational challenges have also translated into mounting inconvenience for passengers.

At Mumbai airport, SpiceJet passengers have faced repeated flight disruptions, prolonged delays and cancellations in recent days. Around 12 SpiceJet flights were cancelled from Mumbai on Tuesday, while hundreds of passengers were reportedly left stranded amid back-to-back disruptions on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, no SpiceJet flights reportedly took off from Terminal 1 for several hours, while passengers on Tuesday faced delays stretching up to nearly nine hours. Reports of passengers waiting for over 12 hours, overcrowding near airline counters and heated exchanges with airline staff also emerged from the airport. Videos circulating from the airport showed frustrated passengers gathering at the airline's counters and raising slogans over the lack of clarity on their flights.

The disruptions have added to concerns over the airline's ability to maintain stable operations amid its ongoing financial crisis. SpiceJet is currently operating under a cash-and-carry model due to its liquidity constraints, under which the airline is required to make payments to various service providers before availing their services. This arrangement reflects the financial pressure on the carrier and adds to the challenges of maintaining uninterrupted operations.

Commenting on the proposed fundraising, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the capital infusion would provide an opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen operations and restore its brand. "We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand. We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we have a clear plan and are focused on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Our priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet's position as a strong and competitive airline," Singh said.

The proposed fundraise is expected to provide the airline with financial headroom to strengthen its balance sheet, expand its fleet, meet operational requirements and restore its network. However, with passengers continuing to face cancellations, prolonged delays and uncertainty at airports, the immediate challenge for SpiceJet will be to translate its revival plans into improved operational reliability and restore passenger confidence. (ANI)