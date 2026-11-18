NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday raised concerns over the severe drought situation in Maharashtra and the financial distress faced by farmers, alleging that recovery proceedings were still being carried out despite the government’s assurance that no recovery would be made from them. Speaking to ANI, Sule said at the demand of farmers, her party had sought compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for affected farmers. She also said a list would be submitted to the Collector’s office and urged people to share the names of those farmers whose payments were pending.

"There is a severe drought in the state. Despite saying that no recovery will be made, videos of recovery being made from farmers are coming out. On the farmers' demand, we have demanded Rs 1 lakh per hectare for them (farmers).We have demanded changes in the VB G Ram Bill. Wherever farmers have not received funds, a list from our side will go to the Collector's office. If anyone's name is pending, give us the list," Sule said. On reports of farmers dying by suicide, she said the Cabinet has approved a Rs 400-crore fund for water conservation.

"Farmers are dying by suicide due to the burden of loans. The Cabinet has approved a fund of Rs 400 crore for water conservation. If any funds are coming to the state, it is welcome. It is a very sad thing. The government says that we will not go to anyone's house for recovery. This is very worrying. Suicide is wrong," she said. Recalling her party’s tenure, she said, "Our government, when in power, had waived off loans worth Rs 70,000 crore."

Maharashtra is currently facing a severe agricultural and water crisis, with 308 out of 358 talukas declared drought-affected on Tuesday. Triggered by a steep monsoon deficit, particularly across Marathwada and Vidarbha, the drought has caused widespread kharif crop failures, acute fodder and drinking water shortages, and mounting financial distress for farmers. Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced advance drought relief of Rs 5,000 each for around 1.5 crore farmers, with a total outlay of Rs 7,500 crore, sources said on Tuesday (October 27).The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, according to sources.

Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments and that farmers receive the full assistance. (ANI)