The Delhi Government on Tuesday approved a Rs 5 crore scheme to upgrade authorised Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across the capital. The move aims to improve testing facilities, ensure better monitoring and check irregularities in the issuance of pollution certificates. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. Under the scheme, eligible PUC centre locations will receive one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to improve their infrastructure and facilities.

According to the Transport Department, around 827 authorised PUC centres are currently operating at nearly 500 locations across Delhi. These centres conduct emission tests for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles and issue Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs). The government has pointed out that many centres lack uniform infrastructure, proper testing facilities, standardised signboards and adequate CCTV surveillance. These shortcomings have made monitoring difficult and raised concerns over proxy testing and the issuance of certificates without proper checks.

The financial assistance will be used to upgrade testing cabins and facilities, improve signboards and the overall appearance of centres, streamline testing areas and install or upgrade CCTV cameras. All centres receiving the assistance will have to follow the standards and technical specifications laid down by the Transport Department. CM Gupta said controlling air pollution remains a priority for the government. She added that better infrastructure and stronger CCTV monitoring would make the testing process more transparent, help prevent fraudulent practices and improve accountability at PUC centres. (ANI)