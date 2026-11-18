Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India and Italy are working towards establishing a fast-track mechanism for regulatory approvals and certifications to facilitate smoother market access for businesses from both countries. Addressing a joint press conference in Rome alongside Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Goyal said the two countries are exploring ways to expedite approval processes and reduce regulatory delays affecting bilateral trade.

"We are working together to create a pathway that will help Italian businesses get any certifications or any approvals that may be required in India on a fast track basis and likewise are looking for the European Union and Italy to fast track the regulatory approval of many items that require very long drawn out approval processes in Italy," he said. He further added that India is seeking similar cooperation from Italy and the European Union to accelerate regulatory approvals for Indian products, which currently face lengthy procedures in European markets.

"We believe that while we have also provided for fast tracking such approvals in the free trade agreement. We can bilaterally also between Italy and India support this effort." Goyal said he had assured Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani that European companies seeking regulatory approvals for manufacturing facilities in Italy, other European countries, the United States, Japan and South Korea would receive preferential treatment and face no obstacles in accessing the Indian market.

Additionally, India has requested Italy's assistance in securing its inclusion in the European Commission's list of countries eligible to receive waste and scrap generated in Europe. Meanwhile, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation across advanced technology and industrial sectors.

"We've talked about AI chips and then space and defense. These are other two sectors where technology is of the essence," Tajani said. Emphasising Italy's industrial capabilities, he added, "We have a very wide range of products here. So we're very nimble, very flexible. We can cater to any request from India."

Tajani also highlighted opportunities for Indian businesses to participate in Italy's steel sector. (ANI)