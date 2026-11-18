Goldman Sachs (GS) has upgraded Indian equities to 'overweight' and set a Nifty 50 target of 28,500 by the end of 2027, citing strong domestic demand, robust earnings growth and decade-low foreign investor positioning, which make India an attractive alternative to the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment trade. In its report, Goldman Sachs noted that Indian equities could witness a recovery following a prolonged period of underperformance against other Asian markets, supported by improving corporate earnings and resilient economic growth.

"India's peak-to-trough underperformance of -83pp between mid-2024 and late-2026 has been unprecedented, versus MXAPJ," it said. It added that in the previous two instances of consecutive years of underperformance, Indian equities outperformed by 38 percentage points in the following year, suggesting scope for a recovery.

GS also noted that India's economy, despite successive global shocks, is projecting real GDP growth of 7.9 per cent in calendar year 2026 and 7.2 per cent in 2027. However, the brokerage expects inflation to rise to 5.7 per cent, above consensus estimates, potentially prompting further repo rate hikes. It also projected the rupee to stabilise around 96 against the US dollar over the next 12 months.

The brokerage also pointed to an improvement in corporate earnings, noting that Indian companies have exceeded consensus estimates for five consecutive quarters. "We raised India to overweight on its appeal as an AI diversifier. We expect the NIFTY to reach 28,500 by end-2027, driven by 15% earnings growth," GS said in its report.

It further highlighted that India's earnings growth prospects could become increasingly attractive as the pace of AI-related capital expenditure slows globally. "With earnings growth slowing globally as AI capex peaks, India's durable growth appeal should come back," it said.

However, the brokerage cautioned that movements in global crude oil prices could influence foreign investor sentiment and determine whether Indian equity valuations rise or decline. "Valuations could rise by 7-8% in our bull-case scenario, whereas they could de-rate 10-12% in the bear case. Relative to the MXAPJ ex-tech, India trades close to historical averages, and India’s PEG ratio sits in the middle of the MXAPJ pack," it said. (ANI)