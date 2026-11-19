The proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could create better opportunities for companies in both countries to expand aerospace partnerships and strengthen business ties, industrialist Gautam Singhania said on Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, Singhania said the company had longstanding relationships with American aerospace firms and expected greater cooperation if the trade agreement is signed.

"Hopefully if the FTA is signed, it will be much better for both companies, both countries to work together for the benefit of each other," he said. Singhania said Raymond Aerospace, which was originally Maini Aerospace before being acquired by the company, had maintained relationships with American aerospace companies for more than 20 years.

"In the first half you must have seen from the published results the aerospace business has grown over 55 per cent. So we have lots of good partnerships with American companies," he said. He added that industry events such as the Indo-US Economic Summit provided a platform for businesses from both countries to connect, understand each other's requirements and explore opportunities for collaboration.

"When events like this happen, it helps us to understand from each other how we can help each other. Because if we help each other, we make each other stronger," Singhania said. He said such gatherings brought together a large number of business representatives and provided a common platform for developing commercial relationships.

The summit, organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, focused on strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between India and the United States, including opportunities in defence manufacturing. Singhania said the company's existing partnerships with American aerospace firms provided a foundation for further cooperation, while a potential trade agreement could help businesses in both countries work more closely.

He expressed confidence that stronger commercial engagement would benefit companies on both sides and support the development of business opportunities across the aerospace sector. (ANI)