VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: Lend A Hand India (LAHI), a non-profit organisation working to integrate practical skill education into mainstream schooling, has won the Expanding Horizons Award for its Skills on Wheels initiative at the HundrED Innovation Summit in Madrid on November 12, 2026. The initiative was also selected for the HundrED Global Collection 2027, which recognises 100 outstanding education innovations worldwide each year. Chosen from over 800 submissions following an expert review, Skills on Wheels has earned international recognition for its impact on children's learning in India and its potential to be scaled across communities.

In its official citation, HundrED recognised LAHI’s Skills on Wheels for widening access to hands-on vocational and STEM learning by bringing tools, equipment, and expertise directly to students and schools. It highlighted the initiative's ability to make practical learning more equitable while helping young people discover new skills, explore career pathways and build confidence to make informed choices about their futures. The recognition reflects LAHI's two decades of work in making school education more meaningful, practical, and relevant. Since 2006, the organisation has worked to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the world of work by integrating skill education into school timetables, strengthening teacher capabilities, and encouraging learning through practical experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Sunanda Mane, Co-founder & Executive Director, Lend A Hand India, said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their abilities through practical learning, irrespective of where they live or the school they attend. For two decades, we have worked to make skill education an integral part of schooling, not an extracurricular activity or an alternative to academics. Skills on Wheels takes this work beyond classrooms, engaging students, teachers, parents, and communities while changing perceptions of vocational education. This global recognition reinforces the importance of hands-on learning in creating a more inclusive, relevant, and future-ready education system.” Working with state education departments and other stakeholders, LAHI has supported the expansion of school-based skill education from its initial implementation in over 150 schools to more than 20,000 schools across 20-plus states. Its work spans skill laboratories, curriculum development, teacher training, and student internships, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's emphasis on vocational and experiential learning.

Skills on Wheels: Taking Skill Education to Schools and Communities Skills on Wheels is a mobile, multi-skill learning laboratory that brings doorstep learning to schools and communities. Equipped with functional tools, practical workstations, and trained facilitators, it introduces students to basic engineering, healthcare, electrical and electronics, digital literacy and IT, food processing, woodworking, agriculture, and gardening.

Expressing delight at the recognition, Akash Patki, Senior Manager, Lend A Hand India, said, “This global recognition reinforces the importance of making skill education an integral part of schooling in India. The initial impact is already exciting. We can see skill education alumni are better engaged post schools with 1.5 times the employment rate and earn twice the average income. Skills on Wheels becomes a key advocacy vehicle to change perceptions of vocational education through student exposure, teacher orientation, career awareness, and community engagement. By sparking curiosity, changing mindsets, and opening new career pathways, we hope to encourage wider adoption of practical learning across schools and communities, and realise the goals of National Education Policy 2020.” Highlighting the reach and impact of Skills on Wheels, Priya Patil, Senior Manager, Lend A Hand India, said, “The four mobile skill labs have collectively reached more than 4 lakh students and engaged nearly 2 lakh teachers, parents, and officials, traveling over 100,000 kilometers across 19 states and Union Territories. Among the journeys that demonstrate the initiative's extensive reach is the expedition from Pune to Ladakh, taking skill education beyond geographical boundaries and bringing its possibilities to diverse communities. Together, these efforts are building greater awareness and wider acceptance of skill education.”

Building India's School-to-Work Ecosystem Lend A Hand India is strengthening India's School-to-Work Ecosystem by integrating practical skills, career awareness and pathways to further education and employment into mainstream schooling. Through teacher training, curriculum development, school partnerships, and community engagement, LAHI is helping make skill education an integral part of learning. The international recognition of Skills on Wheels reinforces this approach and its potential to make Indian education more practical, inclusive, and future-ready.

About Lend A Hand India Founded in Pune in 2006 by Sunanda Mane and Raj Gilda, Lend A Hand India (LAHI) is a non-profit organisation working to transform how young people learn, develop practical skills, and prepare for life beyond school. In partnership with state governments, education departments, schools, and ecosystem stakeholders, LAHI integrates vocational and work-oriented learning into mainstream education, helping students connect classroom learning with real-world applications, career awareness and pathways to further education and employment. LAHI works to bridge the gap between education and the world of work, strengthening practical learning in schools and helping build a more relevant, inclusive, and future-ready education system.

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