Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Robbie Singh on Thursday pushed back on Uday Kotak’s comparison of Anthropic’s USD 1.5 trillion IPO valuation with the combined market value of India’s 10 largest companies, saying the gap alone does little to show whether Indian companies are undervalued or falling behind. Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, had pointed to the valuation reached by Anthropic, the maker of AI chatbot Claude, about five years after its founding. “Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?” he asked in a post on X.

Singh called the comparison “a textbook category error in asset pricing” in a reply on X. He said investors were pricing in the possibility that AI systems could take on more work and operate around the clock. Valuations for established businesses such as banks, energy companies and consumer staples firms, he said, reflect the cash they are expected to generate and factors such as credit demand and consumption. “Cognitive labor is decoupling from human population growth,” Singh wrote. He drew a parallel with the dot-com boom, arguing that the crash did not erase the long-term business opportunities created by the internet. He said he expected a shakeout in AI as well.

Singh also pointed to Adani’s use of AI and robotics in its ports and utilities and reiterated the group’s plans to expand its AI infrastructure. In February, Adani announced a USD 100 billion investment to develop AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035, with a target of 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity. Anthropic priced its initial public offering at USD 83 per share, valuing the company at about USD 1.5 trillion at the offer price. The company said it expected its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’. (ANI)