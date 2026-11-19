South Africa ​wrapped up a ​nine-wicket victory in ‌the first ​test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on ‌Thursday to go ahead in the two-match series and stay on course for a place ‌in the World Test Championship final ‌in London next year. South Africa needed 12 runs to win the test after dismissing Bangladesh for ⁠168 ​in their ⁠second innings with off spinner Simon Harmer taking ⁠six wickets and Kagiso Rabada pitching in ​with three.

Victory was achieved a minute before ⁠lunch but only after opener Marques Ackerman, who ⁠had ​scored 157 in the first innings, was dismissed first ball. South Africa have ⁠now won 16 of their last 18 tests ⁠and ⁠are top of the test team rankings.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)