VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: The Eleventh Edition of Bhimanjali will unfold once again in the quiet hours of dawn on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, 6 December 2026, offering a classical music homage to India’s Nation-Builder, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on the 70th anniversary of his Mahaparinirvan. Organised by Taal Vihar Sangeet Sanstha and Rashtranirmate Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vichar Mahotsav Samiti, the gathering continues its established tradition of contemplative rāga unfoldings, extended ālāps and sensitive rhythmic support that has defined the festival since its inception.

All details of the 6 December edition will be unveiled at a Press Conference to be held on 26 November 2026 in Mumbai. The date is of special significance as Constitution Day, the day associated with the coming into force of the Constitution of India that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar shaped as its principal architect. On the same occasion, the official website of Bhimanjali will also be launched, bringing the complete programme, artist profiles and festival information into the public domain for the first time. This year’s edition will be graced by a stellar constellation of maestros who will be honoured with Silver Honor presentations. Pandit Rahul Shivkumar Sharma, the celebrated santoor exponent and son of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, will bring his Sangeet Natak Akademi-recognised artistry, which has carried the instrument from classical purity to global stages and orchestral collaborations. Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, seventh-generation sitar maestro of the Dharwad tradition descending from Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan and the Bande Ali Khan Beenkar school, will present the distinctive blend of Gayaki and Tantakari ang that marks his lineage; he continues to serve as Head of the Sitar Faculty at Kala Academy, Goa. Pandit Kailash Patra, the distinguished Hindustani violinist trained in the Gwalior Gharana tradition and an A-grade artist of All India Radio, will offer his clarity of tone and expressive Gayaki style, equally respected in pure classical concerts and as a contributor to film music. Completing the ensemble is Pandit Mukesh Jadhav, tabla maestro of the Benaras Gharana, Founder and Artistic Director of Bhimanjali and Director of Taal Vihar Sangeet Sanstha, whose sensitive accompaniment and solo artistry have long anchored the festival’s rhythmic foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Government of Maharashtra, said: “Bhimanjali is the musical homage we have been offering year after year to the Nation-Builder, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is our vision that this tradition should reach far beyond our shores so that the world pays homage to his ideals of equality, dignity and social justice, and understands the profound role that music plays in such a tribute. Through the language of classical ragas, we keep alive the spirit of reflection, unity and remembrance that Babasaheb’s life continues to inspire.” Over the past decade the festival has welcomed luminaries including Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Dr. N. Rajam, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Ustad Sultan Khan and Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, among others. The milestone tenth edition in 2025, held at Ravindra Natya Mandir and widely reported in national media, reaffirmed the gathering’s serene pre-dawn character. Under the organising leadership of Dr. Vijay Kadam, Anchor and Chairman of the Organising Committee, and Pandit Mukesh Jadhav as Founder and Artistic Director, Bhimanjali remains committed to presenting an uplifting and inclusive musical tribute that honours Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy.

The programme will commence at 6:00 AM on 6 December 2026 in Mumbai, continuing the free-entry tradition of previous editions. Complete details will be shared at the Press Conference on Constitution Day, 26 November 2026, and thereafter on the newly launched Bhimanjali website. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)