Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after ‌newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped down the grid due to an engine penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the pair ‌clashed in final practice, following a chilly qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to ‌the final top 10 phase.

McLaren's Lando Norris will start Saturday's race in third place with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar fourth while Antonelli, the youngest ever champion at 20, lines up sixth for Mercedes alongside Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad. “I think we had a ⁠solid qualifying. ​We executed well," said Verstappen, ⁠who was helped by his teammate on a track where slipstreaming is a key element.

"My first lap in Q3 was pretty ⁠much as good as it can be, just with the tow effect as well around the lap. "I think to be ​on the front row is very good for us."

Verstappen was warned by stewards for driving erratically in ⁠final practice when he and Russell made contact. "I wanted to be on pole but I am probably more pleased with the performance ⁠today ​than I was, let's say, in Mexico a couple of weeks ago when I was on the front row," said Russell, who is fighting Verstappen for second overall.

"But just timing that out lap, getting ⁠the slipstream, was just huge. It was pretty crazy, very similar to what we saw in Monza." Liam Lawson ⁠starts seventh for Racing ⁠Bulls with Alpine's Pierre Gasly eighth and teammate Franco Colapinto ninth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start 10th after McLaren's Oscar Piastri, seventh fastest in the session, dropped 10 ‌places. Ferrari teammate ‌Lewis Hamilton will start 11th. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in ​London, editing by Peter Rutherford)