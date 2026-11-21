‌SoftBank Group ​CEO Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions ‌about financing a possible trillion-dollar "buyout" of South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix, the Information reported on Friday, ‌citing people familiar with the matter.

The ‌Information quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying Son was no longer considering such a deal. “SoftBank explores many ⁠opportunities, ​and this ⁠one is no longer under active consideration,” the report ⁠said, citing the spokesperson.

SK Hynix said in a ​statement it has no knowledge of the matter ⁠described in the Information report. It added that any ⁠foreign ​acquisition of the company would require prior government approval under Korean law.

A SoftBank ⁠spokesperson referred to the statement the company gave to ⁠the ⁠Information, when Reuters sought a comment.