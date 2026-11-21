Bloom, the tech-driven travel brand has raised $75m in their latest funding round through an investment by Kedaara Capital. The infusion is in the form of a primary investment by Kedaara and will principally be used to support Bloom’s next phase of growth along with the continued development of the brand’s pioneering tech and product. Mr. Sanjeev Sethi President of Bloom said, "We look forward to working with the outstanding Kedaara team, that has an unmatched track record with consumer first companies, to build Bloom into one of Asia’s iconic brands. The tech build out will remain our primary focus in delivering consistent value across the Bloom platform every single time”.

Anant Gupta, Partner, Kedaara Capital, said, “We are delighted to partner with Bloom in its next phase of growth. We see an exciting opportunity for Bloom to emerge as one of India’s most differentiated and loved consumer brands. Its customer-first approach, technology-led model, entrepreneurial leadership and compelling value proposition provide a strong foundation for growth. We look forward to working with the team to realise Bloom’s ambition and build a brand that resonates with consumers across India.” The company has been profitably growing at a steady rate of 30% CAGR over the past 5 year period. By the end of this fiscal year Bloom will operate over 4,700 rooms and aims to increase its portfolio to 12,000 rooms in the next few years within key markets before expanding to newer markets concentrating on the domestic and outbound opportunity.

Bloom focused early on tech, developing its proprietary cloud-based platform before onboarding the first hotel unit. This approach helped the brand to scale-up while maintaining high quality standards. The company has won several accolades for its brand and technology, targeting the ever-increasing consumer discretionary spend on travel. The company will allocate a portion of the funding to further develop its technology platform, focusing on AI and dynamic pricing among other areas to improve the customer experience. (ANI)