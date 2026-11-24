Growing concerns over a possible recession in the US are emerging as falling household wealth, weakening housing activity and a sharp stock market correction put pressure on the economy. However, the probability of a recession remains at 25 per cent, while the possibility of a market panic followed by a recovery is estimated at 75 per cent, according to an assessment by Ionic Wealth.

The report said the US economy is facing pressure as three important sources of household spending power — wages, stock market wealth and home equity — are declining together in real terms during the current quarter. This could affect consumer spending, which has so far helped the economy absorb repeated economic shocks.

It stated, “Recession at 25% and a Panic That Reverses at 75%...Most of the concerns behind the selloff point to an AI build out that takes longer, rather than one that stops. A recession needs the Fed and the consumer to fail together”. The report mentioned that the housing market is also showing signs of weakness, with pending home sales falling 17 per cent year-on-year in October. At the same time, households hold a near-record share of their financial assets in equities, making them more vulnerable to falling stock prices.

The report highlighted that overall the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 19.8 per cent from its October 5 high, while the S&P 500 has declined 11.6 per cent from its October 6 record. Another concern is the possibility that interest rates may remain high for longer.

The report noted that inflation was running at 3.7 per cent and estimated that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates to 6.75 per cent by the end of 2027 to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target. It said such a rate path would be difficult for both consumers and the US Treasury to sustain.

However, the report said the market correction does not necessarily indicate that demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has weakened. It noted that AI infrastructure orders extend into 2028 and 2029, with much of the memory capacity already booked. Under its main scenario, which carries a 75 per cent probability, the current market panic eventually reverses as demand holds and the Federal Reserve eases its stance after December.

The alternative scenario, carrying a 25 per cent probability, involves a recession if the Fed continues raising rates through 2027 while household finances remain under pressure. The report said the key factor to watch is whether the Federal Reserve changes its policy direction before further market weakness causes greater damage to household wealth and consumption.

The next Federal Reserve (FOMC) policy decision is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, following the December 8–9 meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: US industrial production declines 0.4 pc in October, manufacturing output rises 0.3 pc: Federal Reserve