Indian stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday as investors booked profits following the strong gains recorded during November so far. The Nifty 50 index closed at 25,227.95, declining 159.45 points or 0.63 per cent, while the BSE Sensex closed at 82,031.81, falling 500.38 points or 0.61 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said "Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices. Domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations, while softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee's resilience”. In the broader market, selling pressure was visible across indices. The Nifty 100 declined 0.78 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.21 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 also lost 0.34 per cent.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Auto declined 1.39 per cent, Nifty IT lost more than 1 per cent, and Nifty Metal fell more than 2 per cent. The Nifty Realty was down 0.5 per cent. However, some sectors managed to close in positive territory. The Nifty FMCG gained 0.17 per cent, Nifty Pharma advanced 0.40 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.44 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices declined 1 per cent to USD 92 per barrel at the time of reporting. Domestic gold prices fell more than 2.33 per cent on Wednesday, trading at Rs 1,31,095 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold. Gold prices have corrected by more than 15 per cent over the past three months.

Silver prices also witnessed a sharp decline, tanking 3.42 per cent to Rs 1,63,901 per kg at the time of reporting. Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings, said, “The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday, rising 24 paise to 93.27 per dollar in early trade, its strongest level in at least seven months, after a 43-paise gain on Tuesday.”

He attributed the rupee's gains to a steep fall in crude oil prices and foreign investors putting over USD 8 billion into Indian equities this month. Meanwhile, Asian markets closed on a mixed note on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.25 per cent to close at 59,005, while Taiwan’s Weighted Index rose 0.26 per cent to 40,194. South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.95 per cent to close at 5,067. On the other hand, Singapore’s Straits Times declined 1.06 per cent to close at 5,054, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.04 per cent to 23,266. (ANI)