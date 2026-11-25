NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Bangalore Watch Company returns to classic watchmaking after eight years with Epoch, a mechanical dress watch that brings back classic proportions, features a hand-wound Swiss Movement visible through a sapphire exhibition window, and introduces a locket-style case that can be personalised with a secret message. A message kept inside the watch, meant to stay with its owner for eternity.

In 2018, Bangalore Watch Company debuted with the Renaissance Automatic, a dress watch that introduced the world to fine watchmaking from India. Since then, the brand has created watches around stories of modern India, spanning aviation, space, cricket and the outdoors. With Epoch, the brand returns to classic watchmaking. Unlike its earlier collections that take inspiration from aviation, or space, cricket and the outdoors.

“For many owners, a watch becomes more than something they wear every day. It can hold memories, mark an important moment, or remind them of someone they love. The locket-style caseback on Epoch comes from this idea. It gives owners a place to keep a personal message, something that stays with the watch and becomes part of their story,” says Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder of Bangalore Watch Company. For this collection, the brand has developed a locket-styled case that is only seen in watches from the mid-1950s. The locket has two functions; opening the case allows the viewer to see the intricately finished hand wound movement through a Sapphire crystal window that is called an exhibition caseback, and also allows the owner to engrave a personalised message on the inner side of the locket. This case is known for its complexity in design and engineering, while allowing for the owner to make the watch as personal as it can be.

“The Renaissance Automatic that we launched in 2018 was a complex wristwatch. It carried an exhibition caseback to view the automatic movement and also carried intricate dial work like applied indices and a beautiful sunburst pattern. For the Epoch, we have pushed ourselves further with a locket-case, sapphire window, with a hand-wound Swiss-made movement with intricate Geneva stripes and blued screws. The dial is also quite magical with a “sunrise” pattern that is a spin on the usual sunray that you see in most other watches. The hour-markers are pyramid-shaped appliqués with four surfaces that reflect light, while the hands are diamond-cut and rhodium-finished. The dial also features Breguet-style numerals with a rail-track running around the perimeter. I believe we have outdone ourselves with the Epoch, and I am sure our customers are going to love this,", says Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. The Epoch is available in two executions. A beautifully finished stainless-steel case in a champagne coloured dial, or a Rose Gold case with a Deep Anthracite dial. Both cases are rated for 50 meters of water resistance and are carefully assembled by watchmakers in the brand’s Bangalore workshop.Epoch has a hand-wound Swiss made Sellita SW261 mechanical movement with 45 hours of power reserve, Geneva stripes on the plates and bridges and accented blued screws. The BWC logo sits alongside gold-filled lettering stating that the movement is Swiss made but regulated in Bangalore. The watch also comes with a genuine leather strap with an Epsom pattern and matching buckles.

The locket caseback has intricate hand-finished perlage and space for a personal message. It could be a birthday, an anniversary, or a few words for someone dear. Kept inside the case, the message becomes part of the watch, giving the owner a way to carry something personal with them. The collection will be priced at USD 3,100 (approximately INR 2,97,600) and will be available for pre-order on the brand's website starting on 18th November 2026.

About Bangalore Watch Company Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India’s first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking. Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

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