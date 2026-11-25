Indian ace cricketer Rishabh Pant swapped the cricket field for the Formula 1 simulator at McLaren’s facility, before turning the tables and introducing Australian driver Oscar Piastri to the finer points of batting in a delightful sporting crossover. Pant first got behind the wheel of McLaren’s racing simulator, with Piastri watching over as the Indian got a feel for the technicalities of driving an F1 car. It was then time for the Australian to step into Pant’s world.

Taking Piastri to a level playing field, Pant picked up the role of coach, offering him underarm deliveries and helping him get his batting stance right. Piastri made a clean connection with the ball, much to Pant’s amusement, with the Indian joking that the McLaren driver could now join his team. The exchange had an added cricketing connection, as Piastri is a fan of the game and, more importantly, of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Getting a batting lesson from an Indian wicketkeeper-batter was therefore a rather enjoyable crossover for the Australian.

In the case of Pant, the interaction has come amid a strong run of headlines on the cricket field. He recently scored a century in Wellington, making 128 against New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series and became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test hundreds in all four SENA (an abbreviation for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He is only the third wicketkeeper in the world to achieve the feat, after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow. Coming to the series, India and New Zealand will head into the second Test at Christchurch after a draw and will aim to secure the win and clinch the series. (ANI)