France supports definition and punishment of a "gender apartheid" crime, minister says
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday his country will support the definition and punishment of a "gender apartheid" crime such as the segregation of women and girls in Afghanistan.
"I announced that France would support the definition of a crime of 'gender apartheid', so that those responsible for this systematic segregation of girls and women in Afghanistan - who are being denied access to employment, education, and healthcare - may be punished," he told French TV station TF1 in an interview.