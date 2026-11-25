​French ​Foreign Minister ‌Jean-Noel Barrot said ​on Wednesday his country ‌will support the definition and punishment of a "gender apartheid" crime ‌such as the segregation of women ‌and girls in Afghanistan.

"I announced that France would support ⁠the ​definition ⁠of a crime of 'gender apartheid', so ⁠that those responsible for ​this systematic segregation of girls and ⁠women in Afghanistan - who are being ⁠denied ​access to employment, education, and healthcare - ⁠may be punished," he told ⁠French ⁠TV station TF1 in an interview.