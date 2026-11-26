Networking and communications is projected to emerge as the largest segment of India's semiconductor market by 2030, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory. The report noted that India's semiconductor demand is gradually shifting from traditional consumer electronics towards connectivity and computing applications.

"The demand mix is increasingly shifting towards connectivity and computing applications," the report said. The share of networking and communications in semiconductor revenues is projected to increase from 26.1 per cent in 2020 to 33.3 per cent by 2030, with the segment registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 per cent. This growth will be supported by rising semiconductor demand from 5G deployment, network modernisation, fibre infrastructure expansion and increasing data traffic, as per the report.

“Networking & Communications and Computing & Data Storage together are estimated to account for over 50.0% of semiconductor revenue by CY30,” it said. As per the report, the share of the computing and data storage segment is expected to increase from 12.8 per cent to 15.1 per cent during the same period, with the segment growing at a CAGR of 11.9 per cent.

In contrast, the share of consumer electronics is projected to decline from 29.1 per cent to 22.2 per cent, reflecting the growing contribution of digital infrastructure, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI)-led demand. Overall, India's semiconductor market is projected to more than double from USD 45-50 billion in 2026 to USD 100-110 billion by 2030.

However, limited domestic manufacturing capacity continues to drive India's dependence on semiconductor imports. "India’s semiconductor imports more than tripled from USD 11.9 billion in FY21 to USD 36.5 billion in FY26," the report said, highlighting that "imports account for 90–95% of domestic demand for semiconductor devices and components."

To strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, 12 semiconductor projects involving cumulative investments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission across six states. Of these, five projects had commenced commercial production by October 2026. The next phase of the mission is expected to strengthen capabilities in research and development, materials, equipment and talent development.

The report further noted that while India has established expertise in chip design and related services, wafer fabrication remains at an early stage, with limited domestic capabilities in semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment. "Timely project execution, manufacturing yields, technology partnerships, specialised talent and supplier development will be essential to improving domestic value addition and strengthening supply-chain resilience," the report said. (ANI)