India's exports are unlikely to be impacted by the proposed 25 per cent US tariff, with resilient export growth and alternative markets secured through free trade agreements (FTAs) supporting the country's USD 1 trillion export target, said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of ASSOCHAM's India Energy Sovereignty Summit 2026, Sanyal expressed confidence in India's export performance, highlighting that the country's exports have already crossed USD 500 billion and are growing at a rate of 15 per cent.

"There is not going to be any impact from the USTR's (United States Trade Representative) statement of a 25% tariff," he said. Sanyal further noted that the proposed tariff could be reduced from 25 per cent to 17 per cent if the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States conclude successfully.

“United States Trade Representative (USTR) has also stated that in case the negotiations…become successful, then the tariffs would come down to 17% from 25%,” he added. Highlighting the resilience of India's merchandise trade with the US, Sanyal said it currently stands at USD 59 billion, averaging around USD 8.5 billion per month, with five months remaining in the current financial year.

He expressed confidence that maintaining the current momentum would enable India to achieve an additional USD 41 billion in merchandise trade with the US during the remaining months. "We are very, very buoyant and we are very, very sure that India is going to cross the 1 trillion dollar mark by 31st March 2027 at the rate which we are going today," Sanyal said.

He also highlighted India's efforts to diversify its export markets through free trade agreements, which provide domestic exporters with alternative market opportunities amid global trade uncertainties. According to Sanyal, India has already signed eight FTAs covering 37 countries, providing opportunities for import and export substitution across these markets.

"We are already producing goods and services and merchandise which can be exported to the other countries," he said. Reiterating his confidence in India's ability to sustain export growth despite tariff-related challenges, Sanyal added, "I don't visualize any problem in our export targets of 1 trillion dollars." (ANI)