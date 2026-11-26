Germany's top administrative court ruled ​that supporters of the ​far-right Alternative for Germany's former ‌youth wing ​could not be deemed unfit to hold firearm permits based only on their membership at ‌the time, according to a statement on Thursday. Germany has some of Europe's strictest firearms laws. Under its Weapons Act, authorities can deny or revoke ‌permits if a person is deemed unreliable, including in cases involving ‌links to groups found to be pursuing anti-constitutional objectives.

The case concerns two men whose permits were revoked after Bavaria's domestic intelligence agency informed authorities in 2022 that they ⁠were ​connected to the ⁠youth wing in the state. That branch had been under observation for suspected extremist activities ⁠since 2019.

The top court upheld lower court rulings overturning the authorities' decisions, saying ​that they had to first establish that an organisation was actually ⁠pursuing anti-constitutional aims, rather than merely being suspected of doing so. The Junge Alternative ⁠youth ​wing, which was dissolved last year, had been designated as a confirmed extremist organisation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency in a 2023 ⁠assessment.

The group strongly rejected that classification and challenged it in court, accusing ⁠the agency of ⁠election interference before key state votes. The court on Thursday said the classification could not be applied retroactively to ‌earlier administrative ‌decisions.