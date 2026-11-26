EU leaders are far ​from reaching a deal on ‌the bloc's ​nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

"We're light-years ‌away from a solution," Meloni told reporters before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels. "We are not willing to sign off on a budget under which we would have ‌to give more to receive less," she added.

While the budget only ‌starts in 2028, leaders want to have a deal by year-end because, as well as in France, there are elections next year in Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia that could complicate ⁠negotiations. The ​seven-year budget requires ⁠unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

Meloni also reiterated Italy's concerns about signs that the Russia-Ukraine war ⁠could spread to the Mediterranean, after Ukraine sank a Russian military vessel in Libyan ​waters on Sunday. "I believe that the war must not widen to the Mediterranean. We ⁠have to be clear with our Ukrainian friends and with our partners," Meloni said.

"I intend to ⁠be ​very clear with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy," she added. Her remarks echoed those of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday ⁠that he had telephoned his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, stressing Italy's commitment to Libya's territorial ⁠integrity.

Another Italian coalition ⁠party, the far-right League, also condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable" and warning that it risked destabilising the north African country. ($1 = 0.9124 ‌euros)