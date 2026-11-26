The Ministry of Finance has strengthened its pension grievance redressal mechanism through regular monitoring and intervention by senior officials, with the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) personally reviewing 20 randomly selected closed grievances every month since January 2024. The Ministry on Thursday said that the Pension Reforms Division of the DFS secured the first rank in the Group B category of the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) for October 2026, released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Group B category comprises ministries and departments registering fewer than 500 grievances. According to the Ministry, a dedicated grievance redressal cell monitors complaints received through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) on a daily basis, with regular reviews conducted during senior officers' meetings.

Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries and the concerned divisional heads also review 20 grievances on a monthly basis. "Since January 2024, Secretary (DFS) also has been personally reviewing 20 randomly selected closed grievances on a monthly basis. Such a practice reinforces confidence amongst customers by ensuring that their concerns are being addressed appropriately at the top most level," the Ministry said in a release.

The senior-level review of closed grievances is aimed at ensuring that complaints are not merely disposed of but are also addressed appropriately. The GRAI framework, developed by the DARPG, evaluates ministries and departments on the effectiveness and timeliness of grievance resolution through CPGRAMS, an online platform that enables citizens to raise grievances related to public service delivery.

The Ministry said the department has consistently focused on improving service delivery through regular monitoring of pending complaints, timely resolution of grievances and coordination with concerned organisations. "This achievement underscores the DFS's sustained efforts towards strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism and ensuring prompt, effective and satisfactory resolution of grievances received from citizens," the Ministry said.

The department further reiterated its commitment to strengthening grievance redressal systems, enhancing responsiveness and ensuring accessible, transparent and efficient public service delivery. However, the Ministry did not disclose the total number of pension-related grievances received or resolved during October, or the average time taken to address such complaints. (ANI)