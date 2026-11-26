Ahead of the reconvening of Parliament from November 30 to December 3, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president Prasanna Acharya on Thursday said the government is yet to clarify the session's agenda and expressed hope that it would resolve contentious issues if key legislation returns. Speaking to ANI, Acharya noted that because the previous Lok Sabha sitting had not been formally concluded, an abrupt recall was anticipated, while pointing to speculation over key bills.

He said, "We expected it earlier because the last session of the Lok Sabha was closed much before, but it was not prorogued as yet. So, there was apprehension that at any moment they may summon the session of the Parliament without issuing fresh summons. Now, that has happened. It is yet to be told by the ruling party for what purpose the session is being convened again." Amid speculation that the government might reintroduce the Delimitation Bill, the BJD leader added, "As speculated, most likely the government is going to bring the Delimitation Bill tagged with the Women's Reservation Bill again. I don't know what the character of the Bill is this time, but we hope that the points which were objected to by the Opposition parties will be amicably settled and the government will change its stand."

Maintaining that the BJD has not yet finalised its position on the expansion of seats in the state by 50 per cent, he noted that party chief Naveen Patnaik would take the final call after internal deliberations. "The party leadership will take a stand on this. Naveen Patnaik is the leader of the party. After consultation with party colleagues, he may take a stand, and the party will take a stand," he further said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused opposition parties of disrupting parliamentary time and called for constructive engagement. "From the government's side, there is always an effort for meaningful debate, whereas from the opposition's side, there is an attempt to waste the entire time merely in uproar. My only prayer to God is to grant them good sense so that the Parliament session is utilised constructively for the welfare of the countrymen," Maurya told ANI.

The remarks come after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, earlier today, said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added.

The sittings of both Houses are scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 3. Speculation over the legislation proposing delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after failing to gain the required two-thirds majority. However, with the NCPI bloc and seven AAP MPs joining the BJP in April, the NDA is speculated to bring in the legislation with renewed strength in both Houses.

The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13.

Neither House was prorogued following the August 13 adjournment. Crossing the 100-day mark in late November, this became the longest unprorogued gap between parliamentary sittings in India's constitutional history, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008. (ANI)