Former FIEO president Ganesh Gupta passes away

Major textile exporter and former president of FIEO Ganesh Kumar Gupta (67) passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that during his regime, Gupta took a series of measures to promote exports of the country.

Born in Varanasi, he was president of the federation between 2007-2009 and 2016-2018. He was also Chairman of the Silk Export Promotion Council and the Textile Committee. He was also the chairman of Akash Textiles Exports Ltd and Vijay Silk House Group which has centers at Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, Delhi and Varanasi.

"His leadership qualities helped in bringing FIEO to such a stage where it is recognised as the most important voice of India's exports sector,' FIEO said in a statement.

