InterGlobe Aviation on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip has put in his papers. Aditya Pandey would replace him from September 16, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Philip's resignation is effective September 15. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)