  Fenesta expands its retail presence in Raigarh

Fenesta-India's one of the largest windows and doors brands which is also the market leader in its segment reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another new showroom. Fenesta is India's largest windows and doors brand and a part of the Rs.7771 Cr conglomerate DCM Shriram Group.

On the launch of the new showroom, Mr Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, "Fenesta'sstrategy consists of two major aspects i.e. explicit customer-centric approach and reach out to more customers. These factors propel the persistent launch of showrooms and expansion of an impressive portfolio of 1000 plus designs. An amalgam of art and science, our products are made keeping in mind customer needs and environmental factors: noise, rain, dust and pollution. The exclusive showroom Tirupati Glass is located in Chakradhar Nagar, Near Raigarh Stadium, Raigarh and brings the best in class uPVC Windows & Doors.

With this showroom launch, Fenesta has ensured its presence in 27 states and Union Territories and aim to expand to all the states by December 2020. With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for its existing and potential customers. With the rapid growth in uPVC Windows & Doors industry in India, the brand endeavours to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that "It has been a great journey so far & we are ready for accelerated growth in the coming years. The combination of an aggressive marketing strategy, variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, will help us reach our goal. The Marketing strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer."

The Fenesta showroom at Coimbatore showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and colour possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta now has a presence in more than 327 locations. Fenesta claims to be the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to the installation of the end product, as well as after-sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality check at every step to ensure performance in India's varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, dustproof features without compromise on aesthetics.

Fenesta's installations across more than 150,000 homes have already crossed the magical 2 million mark. Empowered with the knowledge of India's extreme conditions, Fenesta has designed uPVC windows and doors that are able to withstand India's extreme climate. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Fenesta has more than 178 partner showrooms and nine Signature Studios supporting its presence in more than 327 cities.

(With inputs from Atul Malikram)