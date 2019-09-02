Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1 pc in July

Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to an official data. The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.3 per cent in July last year.

According to the data released by the government on Monday, output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products recorded negative growth in July. During April-July, the eight sectors grew by 3 per cent compared to 5.9 per cent in the same period previous year.

