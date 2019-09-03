Anushka Sharma to promote Kerovit sanitary ware and bath solutions

Kerovit, sanitary ware and bath solutions brand from the house of Kajaria, announced the launch of the new brand campaign with Anushka Sharma including digital, outdoor, television and cinema to promote the brand. Positioned towards young Indian households, Kerovit by Kajaria is known for its uniquely simple, stylish and contemporary designs. With this new brand campaign, Kerovitaims to double its top line and be amongst the top 5 bath solutions brands in the country.

The 2019brand film with Anushka Sharma is in line with the young spirit of the brand and showcases Kerovit Is Freedom, which gives one the freedom to express themselves freely. The new ad campaign showcases Anushka in a completely new avatar at a completely new setting, once again breaking free, awestruck by Kerovit's beautiful bathroom fittings. In fact, this is the first time Anushka is playing a cop in her acting career. The new ad captures the humorous element along with being whacky, quirky and fun, incorporating the elements of the young appeal of the brand Kerovit.

Commenting on the new campaign, Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director – Kajaria Ceramics, said, "Kerovit's campaigns have struck a chord with our young consumer base and helped make Kerovit a well-known brand name in the country. Kerovit products are Made in India and are of the highest global standards. Kerovit is a young, fun and stylish brand and with our brand-new campaign, we're growing in every way - the scale, the reach, the idea, and the freedom, everything is greater than before. We are ecstatic to have Anushka as our brand ambassador and she has done a fabulous job in this TVC. Going ahead, I'm positive we will win more hearts across the country with our remarkable range of bath ware solutions"

The brand campaign unfolds on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a powerful 360-degree outreach and engagement plans across all media verticals. Since its establishment in mid-1988, Kajaria has been moving forward on many fronts by capitalizing on solid growth opportunities, improving its operating efficiency and by sharpening the focus on its business portfolio. Today, Kajaria Ceramics is India's No. 1 Tile Company and the 9th largest in the world.