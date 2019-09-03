International Development News
Reuters Paris
Updated: 03-09-2019 16:27 IST
Total's CEO says Britain must stick by Brexit mistake

Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief executive of French oil major Total believes that Britain should stick by its decision to leave the European Union even though he thinks it is a fundamental mistake that could be a real issue for the UK economy.

"It's a choice. It's democracy, we have to respect it. (But) I think it's a fundamental mistake," Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told an industry conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday.

"Everything that is an export activity will face taxation. That could be a real issue for the UK economy, not for Total," he added, pointing to refining and car parts.

COUNTRY : France
