Powering the Future With Solar Power: ACC Limited

ACC is making the smartest energy choice under the sun! Our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and dependence on conventional energy sources, has led us to greatly increase our use of solar power in the cement manufacturing process. ACC has set up a 5.35 MW solar photovoltaic plant at its cement plant in Jamul, Chhattisgarh, in partnership with Amplus Solar, which will generate ~ 8.0 million units of solar energy per year.

Commenting on this sustainability initiative, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, “We are delighted to commence operation of our solar photovoltaic plant at our ACC Jamul plant which will help reduce the carbon intensity in our cement production. This initiative is in line with our commitment to utilize cleaner renewable energy, support the substitution of conventional electrical energy and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels as well as lower energy costs. We will continue to move steadily towards sustainable energy for a sustainable future.”

An assessment conducted by the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) certifies that this system will produce ~ 8.0 million units of green electricity per year – enough to power ~ 1,38,300 people’s annual requirement. More importantly, switching to solar energy avoids 7,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year and saves ~ 1.7 million litres of water annually.

The solar energy generated will be used to help power operations at ACC’s cement plant in Jamul, lowering operating costs in the long-run and reducing reliance on the grid.

ACC first began to use solar power technology in a big way in 2018 to power the cement manufacturing process at its grinding units at Kudithini and Thondebhavi in Karnataka. ACC is using ~33 MW of solar power at these plants, generating ~49 million units of solar power annually, which meet over half their annual power requirement.

ACC’s specific CO2 emissions are among the lowest in the cement industry globally. Examples of ACC’s work to make its business less carbon intensive include improving the energy efficiency of its 17 plants, adoption of low carbon technologies, waste heat recovery systems, installing wind farms, and substituting traditional fuels with Alternative Fuels & Raw Materials in its cement kilns.

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6,700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC’s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country’s 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. PWR

