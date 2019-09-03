Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1810 hours:

DEL45 BIZ-LD MARKETS Stock market crashes, rupee falters as economy in doldrums

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices on Tuesday crashed over 2 per cent and the rupee tumbled 97 paise to a level not seen in over 9 months as unpleasant news continued to flow in for the Indian economy.

DEL30 BIZ-LD CCEA-ETHANOL-PRICE Govt hikes ethanol price to cut oil import bill by USD 1 bn

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday raised the price of sugarcane-extracted ethanol used for blending in petrol by up to Rs 1.84 per litre as it looked to cut oil import bill by USD 1 billion annually through its greater use in auto fuels.

DEL28 BIZ-CAB-LD IDBI Cabinet approves Rs 9,300 cr capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore fund infusion in IDBI Bank to help improve the bank's capital base and turn it profitable.

DEL41 BIZ-JAVADEKAR-ECONOMY Govt doesn't subscribe to Singh's views on handling of economy: Javadekar

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday rebuffed former prime minister Manmohan Singh's criticism over handling of the economy, saying it does not subscribe to his analysis as India has now become the world's fifth largest economy from 11th during his time.

DEL27 BIZ-GOLD-CLOSE Gold prices gain Rs 538 to Rs 38,987 per 10 gm

New Delhi: Prices of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 538 to Rs 38,987 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, mainly on the back of recovery in global rates, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM14 BIZ-FADA-AUTO Govt measures to revive auto sector yet to make impact on ground level: FADA

New Delhi: The recent measures announced by the government to help auto industry overcome the ongoing slowdown is yet to take effect at ground level and uncertainty over GST reduction is making customers postpone purchases, automobile dealers body FADA said on Tuesday.

DCM9 BIZ-INDIANBANK-MERGER Indian Bank expects to complete merger with Allahabad Bank by March 31

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Bank expects to complete the merger with Allahabad Bank by the end of current fiscal, a top official said.

DCM15 BIZ-STOCKS-LD BANK PSB stocks plunge up to 10.6 pc post merger announcement

New Delhi: Public sector bank stocks, led by Canara Bank, Union Bank and Punjab National Bank, tumbled up to 10.6 per cent on Tuesday after the government announced the merger of 10 state-run lenders into four.

