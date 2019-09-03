International Development News
Simply Vyapar raises Rs 36 cr from IndiaMART, others

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-09-2019 19:51 IST
Business accounting software provider Simply Vyapar on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 36 crore in funding led by B2B e-marketplace IndiaMART. "IndiaMART led the Series A investment round in Simply Vyapar Apps Pvt Ltd of Rs 36 crore along with the participation of existing investors India Quotient and Axilor," IndiaMart said.

The company owns invoice accounting and stock inventory app Vyapar. Small and medium businesses can use the app or desktop version for billing GST invoices, managing stock inventory and accounting solutions, the statement said.

"This investment in Vyapar that is solving the complex billing and accounting needs of MSMEs in a simplified manner is aligned with our long term vision to making doing business easy," IndiaMART MD Dinesh Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
