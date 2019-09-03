Orios Venture Partners appoints Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner

Orios Venture Partners, an early stage venture fund, on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner. With his vast experience in the technology space, Suri adds to Orios' ability to identify and help grow the next generation of innovative start-ups, a statement said.

Suri has previously worked with Infosys and Reliance Jio. Launched in 2013, Orios Venture Partners' portfolio companies include Pharmeasy, GoMechanic, Country Delight & BeatO.

* * * * * Check Point names Sundar N Balasubramanian as MD India & SAARC

* Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday said it has appointed Sundar N Balasubramanian as the Managing Director for India and SAARC region. He succeeds Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu, who has been promoted to take on a global role.

In his role, Balasubramanian will be responsible for Check Point's continued growth in the region and report to Sharat Sinha, Vice President/General Manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan, a statement said. Balasubramanian has held key positions with companies like IBM, Microsoft, and EMC/VMware.

* * * * * Ramraj Pai joins Indian Impact Investors’ Council as CEO

* The Indian Impact Investors’ Council (IIIC) on Tuesday said former CRISIL President Ramraj Pai has been named as its CEO. IIIC is looking to increase visibility of impact investing as an asset class and its importance to India through enabling regulatory reforms via advocacy, domestic and global partnerships and research, a statement said.

It also aims to widen its membership base and continue building global partnerships, it added.

